With Gov. Kay Ivey’s safer-at-home order not relaxing gatherings or social distancing due to COVID-19, the Alabama Supreme Court extended its halt to in-person proceedings until May 15.
The extension delays in-person court hearings for municipal, district, circuit and probate courts. Tallapoosa County probate Judge Tal East said his office is starting to schedule those in-person hearings for after the new order’s expiration date.
“Probate court hearings are being scheduled for in-person dates after May 15,” East said. “Should the Alabama Supreme Court continue its policy of halting non-emergency in-person hearings, the plan is to softly begin testing the use of Zoom or other remote products to conduct hearings that have been on hold the longest or that are time sensitive. I am hopeful we will be able to conduct in-person hearings after May 15 with precautions in place.”
Most of the other functions of the probate office can be handled online and via mail. The Alabama Department of Revenue also extended the deadline for tag renewals and vehicle registrations for the months of March and April until May 15. East said those functions, except for automobile titles, can still be performed via mail or the drop boxes.
Tallapoosa County administrator Blake Beck said the Tallapoosa County Courthouse and Courthouse Annex will remain closed at this time.
“We are evaluating the situation and looking at what we are going to do,” Beck said. “We will have to have processes in place before we reopen to the public to ensure the safety of the employees and public.”
Currently, only the recording room in the Tallapoosa County Courthouse is open. It can be accessed only by appointment and is because of the time sensitive nature of the research done to finalize real estate transactions.
Beck said the issue of reopening county facilities to the public will be on the Tallapoosa County Commission meeting agenda for May 11.
“I anticipate a formal plan of reopening to come from that meeting,” Beck said.
Alexander City municipal Judge Randy Haynes had continued all municipal court hearings until May 28.
The supreme court order also states jury summons cannot be issued prior to July 1 halting jury trials in circuits courts until late summer.