Someone who took a tumble on the courthouse square is now suing the City of Dadeville.
"We have one lawsuit that's been filed for someone that has slipped on the sidewalk on the square," Dadeville city attorney Robin Reynolds told the mayor and council Tuesday.
Dadeville started its courthouse square renovation project two years ago, turning the block into a one-way roundabout and adding new parking, sidewalks, railings and lighting. While the project is ostensibly finished, Dadeville is still waiting on a few steps including sign-off from Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT) before it can declare the renovation complete.
Reynolds declined to comment on the lawsuit and how it would be affected by the courthouse square project, but said he'd ask the mayor and council to discuss the matter in an executive session at the next council meeting.
Reynold's announcement Tuesday was not the first time sidewalk accidents had been a topic of discussion at city hall. Dadeville received several complaints earlier this year about people falling on the sidewalk, prompting the city to paint yellow stripes along the edges of offending stretches of pavement. Courthouse square business owners have also tried to address the issue by placing planters demarcating the sidewalk's edge.