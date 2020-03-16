Jury trials and in-person hearings in the courts of Alabama are suspended through April 16.
The Alabama Supreme Court released an administrative order over the weekend stopping many court proceedings. The order is affecting a jury trial term in Tallapoosa County, Tallapoosa County probate court and municipal court in Alexander City. There are exceptions in the cases of emergency.
“The president of the United States having declared a national emergency and the governor of Alabama having declared a state of emergency for the State of Alabama amid the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (“COVID-19”) pandemic, the Supreme Court of Alabama, pursuant to the authority vested in it ...declares a state of emergency for the entire judicial branch of the State of Alabama,” the Friday order reads. “All in-person proceedings in all state and local courts in Alabama, including but not limited to proceedings in the circuit court, district court including cases on the small claims docket, juvenile court, municipal court, probate court and appellate courts are suspended beginning Monday, March 16, through Thursday, April 16.”
Tallapoosa County Judge of Probate to follow supreme court ruling
Those seeking hearings in the Tallapoosa County Judge of Probate office will have to wait until at least April 16. Tallapoosa County probate judge Tal East said his office will follow the Alabama Supreme Court’s administrative court order except in the cases of emergency.
“We will not have hearings,” East said. “We will continue to have the seven-day committent hearings as they are emergencies.”
East said he will still be available to do the emergency orders he helps health providers with on a regular basis.
The probate office also handles driver’s license renewals, automobile tags and marriage licenses. East said driver’s licenses can be renewed online as long as the license wasn’t renewed online four years ago. Automobile tags can be renewed by visiting the probate office link at tallco.com.
Alexander City suspends
municipal court
Alexander City municipal court judge Randy Haynes has suspended Alexander City municipal court until late April.
“Pursuant to the Supreme Court’s March 13 order, Municipal Court of Alexander City will not be held as scheduled on March 19, April 2 and April 16,” Haynes said. “The next date Municipal Court will be held is April 23 unless the Supreme Court extends the suspension of such proceedings.”
Haynes said the city magistrate will continue with all bond-related responsibilities.
Those with postponed court dates are encouraged to follow up with the municipal court office by calling 256-329-6750.
Exceptions for in-person hearings
The Alabama Supreme Court listed these 10 exceptions to the suspension of in-person hearings.
• Proceedings necessary to protect constitutional rights of criminal defendants. This includes bond-related matters and plea agreements for incarcerated people.
• Civil and criminal jury trials that were in the progress as of Friday
• Proceedings related to protection and abuse
• Proceedings related to emergency child custody and protection orders
• Department of Human Resources emergency matters related to child protection
• Proceedings related to petitions for temporary injunctive relief
• Proceedings related to emergency mental health orders
• Proceedings related to emergency protection of elderly or vulnerable people
• Proceedings directly related to the COVID-19 public health emergency
• Any emergent proceeding as needed by law enforcement
• Other exceptions as approved by the Chief Justice of the Alabama State Supreme Court