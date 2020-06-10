Many describe farming as having acres upon acres of crops but John Burke has turned his grandparents’ 3-acre garden plot into something a little different.
Burke became interested in running his own farm when he was working in northern California as an archaeologist visiting with those making a living in agriculture.
“I was doing archaeological surveys for the forest service,” Burke said. “When you are doing that you have to interact with a lot of ranchers and farmers. I was meeting people my own age with insane amounts of money and were farming. They got into it because they had access to land. The wheels got turning.”
Burke remembered helping his grandparents take care of his now-property on Coosa County Road 14.
“I grew up doing all of this stuff with my grandparents,” Burke said. “They always kept a really big garden. And as they got older and older and worked less and less, I was living in Birmingham and coming down here all the time to keep their garden up and lawn maintenance.”
The area around Coosa Fancy Heritage Farm goes back seven generations, starting out with 400 acres but got down to 100 acres after property was sold. Burke’s grandfather retired then purchased 800 acres to go with the remaining 100 in the 1980s and family bought more adjacent property to create a quail hunting preserve.
While in California, Burke talked to his family about coming back and turning the garden plot into a farming operation becoming the seventh generation to work the land in the area.
He returned about five years ago and was welcomed with open arms.
Burke’s wife Kelsie was in graduate school for art history but wasn’t satisfied with her potential degree when she met and fell in love with John.
“We started dating as he was getting this off the ground,” Kelsie said. “I was trying to get away from Alabama at first. Things changed. You get out there and go, ‘I think I would rather be home.’ Things change so much.”
In addition to falling for John, Kelsie fell in love working with her hands.
“I had horses growing up and did equestrian stuff but that was about as outside as I was,” Kelsie said. “This was so gratifying.”
Now the girl who wanted to get away from Alabama takes days before leaving the homestead.
John ran with the idea of rescuing his great-grandfather’s Farmall tractor his grandfather kept.
“He went to work during the Great Depression,” John said. “He saved up enough money when he came back he bought this tractor to farm with the rest of his life. Literally his last words were as he grabbed my granddad were, ‘Don’t sell my tractor.’”
John got it running again and added utensils to create hills in the garden plot turned farming operation.
Now, five years later, heirloom vegetables grow.
“This is a market garden,” John said. “It is a smaller, nutrient dense setup with the idea of supplying local markets for the community,”
Although not certified organic, the Burkes follow the same practices.
“We are composting soil to add nutrients,” John said. “We are not using any pellets or commercial chemicals or fertilizers.”
The first few years the Burkes have been figuring how the 2-acre plot best works.
“The first year we did a small garden,” John said. “The next, we doubled in size. This year we essentially filled this whole plot. We have cleared out an on the other side of the house to expand to next year. The ultimate goal of having a big U-Pick operation with strawberries and blueberries.”
The plot also allows Kelsie to exercise her artistic mind by growing heirloom cotton and making items from it.
The couple also raises heirloom pigs and goats on 20 acres.
The Burkes had the idea of selling their goods at farmers markets across the state but when COVID-19 struck, they had to alter their business model. They made the decision to sell direct to consumers through a delivery system.
“We focused our marketing on doing delivery,” John said. “We got so much business I think we will stick with our Alexander City Farmers Market, maybe add one more but focus on our delivery.”
John said the pair delivers to customers in Montgomery and Birmingham but are trying to grow their delivery base around Lake Martin.
Contact with regular customers has the Burkes focused on what their generation of farming will look like on the family property.
“Doing delivery, you can cater to people,” John said. “You can grow something for them. You build a repertoire and instead of going to Winn-Dixie they call you first. You can put together boxes for them. It gives you a connection where you can put yourself as this individual’s farmer.”