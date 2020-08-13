The Tallapoosa County Board of Education wants to see students return to school and extracurricular activities start again.
The system has been busy putting plans in place to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 that halted schools in March.
“Our intent is to open school and keep it open,” Tallapoosa County Schools superintendent Joe Windle said at Monday’s board of education meeting. “We have spent a great deal of effort.”
To help teachers and staff feel safer working in the bricks-and-mortar option, Windle announced the system had partnered with a testing company to provide regular COVID-19 testing at no cost to the employee COVID-19.
“We will test our workforce prior to the start of school,” Windle said. “The test results will be turned around in 72 hours. We will test biweekly for the first semester. It should give (staff) some kind of safety net.”
Windle said the exact schedule of testing is still to be determined but will happen with medical staff from the testing company coming to schools on the first and third week of each month to test staff.
Windle said the bricks-and-mortar option is the preferred model as it gives the best results teaching students, but the system must still be ready for what could happen.
“Where we stand today may not be where we stand tomorrow,” Windle said. “We are all concerned about virtual learning. We can better educate our kids in a bricks and mortar setting. But we know we also have to have a virtual option.”
School, both brick and mortar and virtual will start Aug. 31 to give the system a chance to train teachers about virtual learning. To the effort of virtual learning, Windle hoped the system would have been able to afford two teachers per each school for just virtual education. Instead Windle recommended the system contract with three education professionals for $30,000 to help ensure the virtual learning option works well.
The school system received 9,000 masks this week from the Alabama State Department of Education to issue to students and staff. Masks and shields will be provided for students in fourth through sixth grades and shields would be provided in kindergarten through third grade.
Windle said students and staff will wear masks in halls, at dropoff and pickup and temperatures will be taken in the morning and twice per day.
“There are digital thermometers for every teacher and coach in the system,” Windle said.
Preventive measures will extend to other school activities.
“There are lots of rumors about extracurricular activities including football,” Windle said. “We are on track. Friday nights are important to families getting out in Tallapoosa County. (Fans) have to work with us. We are counting on them helping with our plan unless we have to do something different.”
The measures to allow fans to enter football stadiums in Tallapoosa County include wearing a mask to enter, temperature checks, hand sanitizer stations, spacing as much as possible and public service announcements before and during the games.
The board learned classrooms being renovated at Dadeville Elementary School had passed the above ceiling inspections and the final inspection for all work including the kitchen and dining room of the cafeteria was scheduled for Aug. 19.
“It will give us a chance to really clean,” Windle said. “There will be a real wow factor.”
Footings for the new Reeltown Elementary School were being dug and concrete was being poured and contracts for a new auditorium at Horseshoe Bend School should be signed after a preconstruction meeting this week.
Board president Carla Talton inquired about rebidding the Dadeville gym project. Windle said staff has not had a chance to look into the matter yet after rejecting the bids earlier this year.
“We have not talked about it,” Windle said. “We have been here 20 hours a day to open school. We are focused on reopening school and keeping them open.”
Windle said the measure would need to be taken up later in the year.
In other action the Tallapoosa County Board of Education also:
• Approved minutes from the July 13 monthly meeting and the Aug. 4 special meeting
• Reinstated a student to virtual learning option following an expulsion in May 2019
• Approved payment of bills
• Approved financial reports
• Approved a contract with the Alabama Reading Initiative to loan Tammy Richardson to the program. The initiative would pay Richardson’s salary and benefits. The school system is required to allow her back during the three years if the initiative no longer needs her. After three years, Richardson would transfer to the initiative.
• Approved personnel moves including two resignations, five retirements and six service agreements
• Approved employee leave under the Family Medical Leave Act
• Approved COVID-19 employee work requirements as suggested by Families First under the Coronavirus Relief Act
• Approved updates to the student code of conduct
• Approved $105,000 in additional coaches supplements