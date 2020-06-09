COVID-19 delayed the March 31 runoff election and now the coronavirus is causing issues with staffing polling places for the July runoff and November general elections.
Many of the poll workers are retired and elderly and some have decided it is in their best interests not to help in the polls at this time.
“We have contacted all the poll workers and have had some to drop out due to this,” Tallapoosa County Sheriff Jimmy Abbett told the Tallapoosa County Commission at its Monday meeting. “We are not expecting a large turnout, but those are areas we need help in.”
Abbett said poll workers are needed at The Mill Two Eighty in Alexander City and also in Jacksons Gap.
“We need at least four in Jacksons Gap,” Abbett said. “At The Mill Two Eighty, we have one but need three or four for this election and will need more for the November election.”
County administrator Blake Beck requested permission from the commission to apply for state funds that should help encourage poll workers to turn out.
“You can imagine some of our poll workers are a little bit leery about coming and working the polls,” Beck said. “We are trying to give them a little extra incentive to work. The secretary of state has made additional funds available specifically for preparing polling places for the July election for safety concerns related to COVID-19. Sheriff Abbett, (Probate) Judge Tal East and myself have developed a list to prepare.”
Beck said the county is asking for $9,075 in extra funds for masks, gloves, cleaning supplies, signage and extra compensation for poll workers.
Abbett said poll workers need to come from the precinct in which they vote.
Commissioners decided not to participate in the back-to-school sales tax holiday but not without some discussion. The commission has historically followed the guidance from the Alexander City and Tallapoosa County boards of education. The boards told Beck again this year they would not like for the county to participate in the tax holiday in which sales tax was removed from certain back-to-school items for a weekend. Beck estimated $5,000 to $7,000 would be lost to the school boards if the county participated.
Commissioner John McKelvey wanted the county to participate because sales tax collections have been above budget and to help support the local economy, especially in these trying times.
“I would like to see us participate,” McKelvey said. “The reason why is because we have promoted shop local and promoted our small businesses. We need to try and get people back into these businesses if we can. I would like to see something on our behalf to try and give back to them. If you’re talking about a few thousand to the boards of education, you are likely talking about tens of thousands of dollars coming back into our local economy.”
McKelvey said participating in the sales tax holiday would help others in the community.
“We have had people with children out of school who have had to take on daycare, childcare expenses they haven’t seen before,” McKelvey said. “We have businesses who were shut down for weeks at a time. I would like to give them a reason to go back into them.”
The commission approved a resolution 3-2 not to participate in the sales tax holiday. McKelvey and commissioner George Carleton Jr. voted against the measure believing the county should take part.
The commission approved a proclamation declaring June 15 as Elder Abuse Awareness Day. Tallapoosa County Department of Human Resources (DHR) director Brenda Floyd was at the meeting explaining the need to watch for elder abuse and it takes many citizens and agencies to help care for the elderly.
“Our community partners and the public are so important when it comes to reporting suspected abuse, neglect and exploitation,” Floyd told the commission. “In many cases, elderly and disabled adults are dependent on relatives and others for their care and may be isolated. Consequently, they may be at greater risk for abuse, neglect and exploitation.”
Floyd said the Tallapoosa County DHR investigated more than 130 reports of elder abuse, neglect or exploitation in fiscal year 2019 and statewide more than 10,000 reports were investigated. She said sometimes there was no abuse but the individuals still needed to be connected with public services to aid them.
In other action the Tallapoosa County Commission:
• Approved a plat for Cosby Corners on Highway 49 near Walnut Hill
• Was reminded the Tallapoosa County courthouses are closed Friday, July 3, in observance of Independence Day
• Approved warrants and purchase orders
• Approved minutes of the May 11 meeting
• Appointed McKelvey as chair of the commission and Emma Jean Thweatt as vice chair beginning June 22 as per the commissioners’ agreement to rotate the chair position
The next meeting of the Tallapoosa County Commission is at 9 a.m. Monday, July 13.