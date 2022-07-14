County schools prep for new year with police roundtable

Tallapoosa County Schools is prioritizing school safety going into the upcoming school year as the school district held a roundtable discussion with all area law enforcement on Tuesday, June 28.
Superintendent Ray Porter recounted key insights from the discussions during a meeting with the school district’s board of education on Thursday, July 7.
Among the first responders present at the roundtable included school leaders, county EMA ambulance services as well as local fire and police departments.
Porter announced school security changes in the wake of the meeting, specifically as it pertains to the Tallapoosa County Sheriff's Department. According to Porter, Sheriff Jimmy Abbott recommended increasing the presence of school resources officers at each of the district’s campuses.
Porter urged the use of additional on-campus police officers, feeling it will create a safer school learning environment and strengthen safety measures during emergencies.
“As I have said, the more police presence we have on our campuses, the better off we are,” Porter said.
The school district will also host emergency drills for both students and first responders in the coming weeks. Currently, the school district has opened its facilities this summer to law enforcement to run exercises and drills.
“They have great plans in place and have been running exercises. That has happened at multiple campuses and we try to do that all the time,” Porter said.
Porter concluded by announcing that each campus would have a scheduled tabletop with local law enforcement to review drills and emergency procedures in preparation for the upcoming school year beginning in August.