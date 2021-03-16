Tallapoosa County Schools will dismiss students at 2 p.m. Wednesday and delay its start to 10 a.m. Thursday due to severe weather anticipated for Wednesday night, deputy superintendent Casey Davis announced Tuesday.
Sports practices, games and afterschool activities taking place Wednesday afternoon and evening are also canceled.
According to the National Weather Service, Tallapoosa and Coosa counties are at an "enhanced risk" for tornadoes, winds up to 60mph and hail the size of golf balls Wednesday.
Alexander City Schools is out for spring break this week.