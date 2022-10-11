TCS 2022-23 fiscal budget breakdown
Figures represent the total projected expenditures for the Tallapoosa County Schools system during the 2022-23 fiscal year. Source: Tallapoosa County Schools

 By William Marlow Multimedia Reporter

Employee raises, million-dollar construction projects, and much more defines Tallapoosa County Schools’ budget for the coming year. 

TCS Board of Education approves $48 million budget
The Tallapoosa County Board of Education approved the multi-million dollar budget for the school district in September. School leaders will now distribute the funds to over six operational sectors throughout the school system, including employee compensation, transportation and classroom instruction.   
Figure shows breakdown of federal, state and local revenue contributions to the new budget. Source: Tallapoosa County Schools
Data represents the four major tax sources for school revenues. 

William Marlow is a multimedia reporter for Tallapoosa Publishers, Inc. To reach William, email william.marlow@alexcityoutlook.com.

