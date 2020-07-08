The Tallapoosa County Schools leadership team discussed in depth its road to reopening schools and focused its philosophy on safely getting as many people back into the buildings as possible for higher quality education.
“I think (Tuesday’s initial meeting) went well and we covered a lot of ground on how we are going to handle wellness, remote learning and cleaning our buildings because school is going to look different,” superintendent Joe Windle said. “But we based our plan on that we want to put as many people back inside our buildings as possible. We can educate students better in a bricks and mortar setting than remote learning in Tallapoosa County.”
Tallapoosa County Schools will provide faculty and students with the necessary personal protective clothing and equipment, machines, chemicals and training to make schools as safe as possible.
“We can’t afford to not protect our workforce because if we start losing custodians, cooks, teachers, then we cannot complete our mission of educating children,” Windle said. “Both students and workforce safety clearly has to be the focus.”
There was a focus on changing cleaning protocols, followed by proper training to meet those protocols, along with handling temperature checks.
“We will have multiple checkpoints for car riders and school buses and if a student checks 100.4 (degrees) or higher, they will immediately go to an isolation room,” Windle said. “This will be a place to quarantine near the nurses’ office until a student can be picked up.”
For those being driven to school by parents or guardians, students’ temperatures will be checked while still in the vehicles and be sent home if temperatures are above 100.4.
“Following that, there is another set of protocols that must be followed in terms of what was the cause of that temperature,” Windle said.
The topic of water fountains was debated and the team decided to close fountains in grades kindergarten through second. Parents will be encouraged to provide water bottles for students but Windle knows not all can afford this so the school will have bottles of water on hand.
In terms of cafeteria use and social distancing guidelines, kindergarten through second-grade students will be fed in the classroom instead of the cafeteria.
“We will not put everyone in cafeterias,” Windle said. “We will start with a number, reducing eating in the cafeteria to 50% and determined which grade levels we would feed in classrooms. (The younger students) are easier to feed there than try to move them.”
To continue to cut down on movement, the idea of possibly rotating teachers in and out of classrooms instead of students was proposed.
“We know that we cannot meet all social distancing guidelines realistically so we made some decisions but schools teams stayed and began working on their own plans,” Windle said. “Each of our campuses and schools are different.”
Buildings within Tallapoosa County Schools have varying square footage, number of bathrooms, locations with running water, number of students participating in universal breakfast and other factors. So while the majority of issues will be decided as a whole, each school leadership team, consisting of principals, assistant principals, reading coaches for elementary schools and instructional coaches for high schools, will have to decide how to handle their individual situations.
“We discussed the American Academy of Pediatrics that strongly advocates that all policy considerations for reopening schools should start with the gold standard of having students physically present in schools,” Windle said. “So our over-arching philosophy is to get as many people safely in our schools to provide a better education.”