As the new school year approaches, a statewide bus driver shortage is gripping school systems, including Tallapoosa County Schools.
The Tallapoosa County Schools Board of Education discussed the issue during a regularly called meeting on Monday, August 8, with board members voting to hire several new drivers this week.
However, Assistant Superintendent Casey Davis explained that more are still needed.
“We always like to have extras because you never know when something's going to come up and you need a substitute, but they're just hard to get at the moment,” he said.
Tallapoosa County Schools currently has enough drivers to cover all bus routes but need more substitutes. According to Davis, a lack of bus staff has been an ongoing problem since last year, and became such an issue at one point that school mechanics had to serve as drivers.
“Everybody jumped in and helped out with our transportation department basically being our substitutes last year and doing and lot of fill-ins,” Davis said. “They were filling in on the bus routes when we couldn't find substitutes and our mechanics were having to drive routes in the mornings and the afternoons on top of their regular jobs.”
The school district is attempting to address the shortage before classes begin, even promising to help applicants with completing certification exams, including test to receive a commercial driver license.
“They will get everything they need to drive a bus because at this point in time, if you want to get certified, we'll help you get certified,” Davis said.
According to Davis, school districts statewide are dealing with understaffed transportation departments.
“This is not something just unique to Tallapoosa County. Every school system right now in Alabama is going to be looking for bus drivers,” he said.
For those interested in learning more about driving school buses or to those wanting to apply, contact the school district’s central office.
