Tallapoosa County Schools teachers and staff members will have the option to be vaccinated Friday, Jan. 22 and Friday, Jan 29 after last week's last-minute cancelation.
Horseshoe Bend School, Dadeville Elementary and Dadeville High School will have a virtual day Friday to allow time for their teachers to get vaccinated, Tallapoosa County Schools announced Tuesday.
Reeltown elementary and high school teachers, central office staff and transportation and tech department employees will be vaccinated Friday the 29th, at which point Reeltown students will also have a virtual day assuming they are able to return to face-to-face learning next week, deputy superintendent Casey Davis said.
Reeltown elementary and high schools switched to remote learning last week due to a number of COVID-19 quarantines and positives leaving them short-staffed. As of now, both schools will return to face-to-face learning on Monday.
"It's looking very good with that, barring anything coming up that we are not foreseeing right now," Davis said.
Tallapoosa County Schools employees were scheduled to be vaccinated last week at Lake Martin Community Hospital in Dadeville but the Pfizer vaccine order did not arrive in time, superintendent Ray Porter said Friday.
Vaccinations are not mandatory for Tallapoosa County Schools employees. Over 200 employees signed up last week.