COVID-19 cases in Tallapoosa County Schools have fallen by about two-thirds in the past month following a statewide decline in new cases.
From Jan. 30 to Feb 8, seven students and one teacher tested positive for COVID-19 across the five Tallapoosa County schools. These figures represent a massive drop from the first week of January in which 19 students and 10 staff members tested positive.
Tallapoosa County Schools also currently has 85 students and four teachers in quarantine, less than half of the 186 students and 17 employees that went into quarantine the first week of January due to COVID-19 exposure. Last month, Reeltown elementary and high schools had to go remote for two weeks due to a COVID-driven staffing shortage.
"We are seeing our numbers dwindle just as we had hoped that they would," Tallapoosa County Schools superintendent Raymond Porter said at Monday's school board meeting.
However, the decline in cases won't change anything policy-wise, said Porter, who came down with COVID-19 himself during the winter holidays.
"That does not mean that we need to let down our guard," Porter said. "We need to remain vigilant in our schools; I remind the administration of that often. But, I'm real pleased with the direction that we are moving in."
Porter also reminded board members that teachers and staff members are scheduled to get their second vaccine doses at Lake Martin Community Hospital on Feb. 12 and Feb. 19, with the corresponding schools going remote those days in order to allow time for teachers to be vaccinated.
"I stress that word 'scheduled' because we are reliant on Pfizer sending us the vaccine," Porter said. "We think that we'll be there, but we thought we were in order for the first (round)."
Last month, the hospital had to postpone teacher vaccinations by a week due to not receiving the doses in time from Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH).
In other news, Tallapoosa County Schools:
• Raised substitute teacher pay from $60 to $75 a day. Pay for non-certified subs, such as classroom aids, also rose from $51 to $60 a day.
• Delayed approval of an out-of-state trip to Washington D.C. due to pandemic uncertainty