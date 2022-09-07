Benjamin Russell Band Halftime Performance
Buy Now

The Benjamin Russell High School Band performs during halftime of a game against Pelham at Charles E. Bailey Sportsplex in Alexander City, Ala. on Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021. [Jake Arthur/ Tallapoosa Publishers]

 Jake Arthur

Four schools in Tallapoosa County will have marching bands performing one after the other Thursday.

Cliff Williams is a staff writer for Tallapoosa Publishers.

Tags

Recommended for you