Four schools in Tallapoosa County will have marching bands performing one after the other Thursday.
It’s all to show the students at each school, Benjamin Russell, Dadeville, Horseshoe Bend and Reeltown high schools, they are not much different from each other.
“We wanted a spirit of cooperation and used the fact each play has good support for their programs to support all the kids,” Benjamin Russell High School band director Dale Bloodworth said. Everyone of us has our own struggles but this allows us to support each other.”
Bloodworth said he and the band directors are keeping the exhibition low key in an effort to allow more interaction between students of the schools.
“This format allows the kids to get out on the field and play their show and come back to the stands,” Bloodworth said. “We are going to have the kids sit in the lower center section and sit together. The parents and others will be up higher.”
Bloodworth said the band directors want the students together to be able to support each other and learn.
“We want the kids getting to know each other, chatting, socializing and learning about the other programs to find out we all play instruments the same,” Bloodworth said. “It’s not a competition. They will not be in uniforms. There will not be judges in the press box. It is simply for exhibition. This year we wanted it as low impact and stress free as possible for the kids.”
Tallapoosa County Schools did a night of bands for a few years under different directors. Through staff changes, more conversations have taken place and larger event started to take shape two years ago.
“We started talking about winter of the first year and what we could do to promote our programs together,” Bloodworth said. We had been talking about making it a true county night of bands for a few years. This group of directors at the schools are great guys and great communicators. They are wanting to do this.”
The Tallapoosa County Night of Bands is Thursday. Gates open at 5 p.m at the Charles E. Bailey Sportplex. The first performance is scheduled for 6 p.m. and the last at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $6 and can be purchased through the Benjamin Russell Go Fan Tallapoosa County Night of Bands link. Concessions will also be available.
“All the proceeds will be split evenly between the four programs,” Bloodworth said.
The conversations have even started on what else can be done for the high school band programs in Tallapoosa County. Bloodworth said the directors are planning for a Tallapoosa County Honor Band later this school year.
“We will have a high school group and middle school band,” Bloodworth said. “We will bring in a clinician to work the kids 8 to 9 hours over a day and half to two days and finish with a concert.”
Bloodworth said all the work the directors and others are putting into the band programs has one goal.
“We are trying to give the kids experiences to let them know they are as good as anyone else,” Bloodworth said.