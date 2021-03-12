All three Tallapoosa County high schools may be undergoing a changing of the guard as early as this month.
Tallapoosa County Schools superintendent Raymond Porter said he'll be recommending a contract for Cliff Maddox to become principal of Reeltown High School at the school board meeting scheduled for this Monday. Porter told board members this during Thursday's Tallapoosa County Board of Education work session. On Monday, board members will vote on whether they want to approve the contract.
Assuming the board approves Maddox's contract, Porter will also recommend current Reeltown High School principal Dr. Tom Cochran move to Horseshoe Bend School, and current Horseshoe Bend School principal James Aulner move to Dadeville High School, where he will become assistant principal. Changes will go into effect March 29, when Tallapoosa County Schools returns from spring break.
Aulner will work with Dadeville High School principal Chris Hand.
"Mr. Hand wants Mr. Aulner to work with him at Dadeville High School so this is not a surprise to Mr. Hand, he's aware of the move," Porter told school board members Thursday.
Porter said the first "piece of the puzzle" for all that to happen Monday will be for the school board to approve Maddox's hire.
"(Maddox) has been on a service contract this entire year at Reeltown," Porter told board members. "He has been in an administrative capacity in the middle school portion of the high school."
Porter also told board members Reeltown High School assistant principal John Wilcox has indicated he will retire at the end of the schoolyear. The school board will start looking at the resumes of assistant principal applicants on Monday.
"We owe him a huge debt for his service to Tallapoosa County over these years, so whatever we need to do to support him in his future endeavors, we'll do so," Porter said. "But that will mean for next year we'll need to hire an assistant principal."
As for Maddox, Cochran and Aulner, Porter said he's recommending changes now as opposed to the fall semester to give administrators time to observe and acclimate to their new schools.
"We were going to do a principal shuffle anyway, but if you wait till the end of the year when (they) come in fresh, (they) don't know the people... this will allow them the last nine weeks to go in, observe a new campus, and have a better plan of what they want to do moving forward," Porter said.
Porter said moving current Horseshoe Bend principal Aulner to Dadeville will shorten Aulner's commute.
"So, this is a convenience for him," Porter said. "It was my decision, but it's good for him, I'll just say that."
However, Porter reiterated all changes are contingent on the board of education approving Maddox's hiring contract. The board will vote Monday, March 15 with the meeting starting at 5 p.m.