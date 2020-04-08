Drive-thru testing for COVID-19 is coming to Alexander City on Friday, but residents have to get appointments first.
The Alabama Department of Public Health will host the drive-thru testing, which will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday at the Tallapoosa County Health Department building located in the Charles E. Bailey Sportplex.
Tallapoosa County Health Department office manager Michelle Epperson said testing will not be done inside the facility.
“ADPH is having a team come in for testing in our front parking lot,” Epperson said. “This is for testing only.”
Epperson said testing will be done by appointment only. Appointments can be made through the Tallapoosa County Health Department by calling 256-329-0531.
“You will be screened on the phone when making the appointment,” Epperson said. “You will be screened again Friday in line by nurses before getting the test.”
The symptoms include fever, cough and shortness of breath. Those who are elderly, immune-compromised, healthcare workers or associated with long-term healthcare facilities will be given priority.