Tallapoosa County storm shelters continue to remain open Sunday as a measure of precaution as there is another round of severe storms potentially on the way.
After extensive windshield damage was caused this morning throughout Camp Hill and other parts of the county, the National Weather Service (NWS) has also issued an additional advisory for severe weather throughout the rest of the evening and into Monday morning.
At 5:50 p.m. Sunday, the National Weather Service issued a tornado watch for Tallapoosa and Coosa counties until 1 a.m. Monday.
According to Tallapoosa County Emergency Management Agency director Jason Moran, the county is partially in an enhanced-risk area and the rest is slightly at risk. According to NWS, an enhanced to slight risk severe storm forecast could potentially include possible tornadoes, quarter to golf-ball sized hail and damaging winds up to 60 miles-an-hour.
Early Sunday morning, Moran said severe weather resulted in hail damage in certain parts of the county, based on current storm assessments.
"Nothing too widespread, but there was a storm cell that came through and had a huge hail core focused on the area east of Dadeville and Camp Hill, which caused a lot of damage," he said.
Sightings of large hail, including some the size of golf balls, has also been reported in Camp Hill, which resulted in extensive damage to vehicles and roofs. Cars and trucks with windshields or windows busted lined the streets. Several tarps had been put up in an attempt to block any further rain.
Moran received sporadic reports of downed trees and damaged power lines but said the Tallapoosa EMA is conducting an assessment in Camp Hill to determine the full extent of the storm's impact.
The following places are currently open as safer places to shelter:
• Dadeville Courthouse
• The basement at New Site Fire Department
• FEMA community safe rooms in Camp Hill, Daviston and Tallassee
The National Weather Service in Birmingham has extended the
* Flash Flood Warning for...
Chilton County in central Alabama...
Coosa County in east central Alabama...
Northwestern Tallapoosa County in east central Alabama...
* Until 115 AM CDT.
* At 1038 PM CDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated
thunderstorms continue to produce heavy rain across the warned
area. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in
the warned area. Flash flooding is already occurring.
HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.
SOURCE...Radar and automated gauges.
IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban
areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as
other poor drainage and low-lying areas.
* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...
Alexander City, Calera, Clanton, Jemison, Goodwater, Rockford,
Kellyton, Weogufka, Stewartville, Thorsby, Jacksons' Gap, New
Site, Maplesville, Goldville, Moriah, Lyle, Unity, Dollar,
Bentleyville and Higgins Ferry Park.
Walnut Creek in eastern Chilton County was approaching 12 feet.
Flood stage is 9 feet. Use extreme caution in this area as roadways
are flooded.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Move to higher ground now. Act quickly to protect your life.
Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.
Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.
&&
FLASH FLOOD...RADAR AND GAUGE INDICATED
Weather Alert
TORNADO WATCH 89 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 1 AM CDT MONDAY FOR THE
FOLLOWING AREAS
IN ALABAMA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 16 COUNTIES
IN CENTRAL ALABAMA
AUTAUGA BARBOUR BULLOCK
CHAMBERS CHILTON COOSA
DALLAS ELMORE LEE
LOWNDES MACON MARENGO
MONTGOMERY PIKE RUSSELL
TALLAPOOSA
THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ALEXANDER CITY, AUBURN, CLANTON,
DEMOPOLIS, EUFAULA, FORT DEPOSIT, LANETT, LINDEN, LOWNDESBORO,
MILLBROOK, MONTGOMERY, OPELIKA, PHENIX CITY, PRATTVILLE,
ROCKFORD, SELMA, TROY, TUSKEGEE, UNION SPRINGS, VALLEY,
AND WETUMPKA.
Weather Alert
...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1245 AM CDT MONDAY...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.
* WHERE...A portion of central Alabama, including the following
counties, Chambers, Randolph and Tallapoosa.
* WHEN...Until 1245 AM CDT.
* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.
Ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is
imminent.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 932 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin
shortly in the advisory area.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Roanoke, Stroud, Wadley, Five Points, Penton, Abanda, Welch,
Crystal Lake, Sparkling Springs, Trammel Crossroads, Buffalo,
Post Oak Forks, Fredonia, Standing Rock, Veasey Creek Park,
Amity Park, Daviston, Dickert, Roanoke Municipal Airport and
White Plains.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.
&&
Weather Alert
The National Weather Service in Birmingham has issued a
* Flash Flood Warning for...
Northern Chambers County in east central Alabama...
Southern Randolph County in east central Alabama...
Northeastern Tallapoosa County in east central Alabama...
* Until 1245 AM CDT.
* At 1020 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing
heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1.5 and 2 inches of
rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are
possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected
to begin shortly.
HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.
SOURCE...Radar.
IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban
areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as
other poor drainage and low-lying areas.
* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...
Roanoke, Stroud, Wadley, Five Points, Penton, Abanda, Welch,
Crystal Lake, Sparkling Springs, Trammel Crossroads, Buffalo, Post
Oak Forks, Fredonia, Standing Rock, Veasey Creek Park, Amity Park,
Daviston, Dickert, Roanoke Municipal Airport and White Plains.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.
Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.
&&
FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
Weather Alert
...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1130 PM CDT
FOR LEE...NORTHEASTERN MACON...EASTERN TALLAPOOSA AND CHAMBERS
COUNTIES...
At 1042 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line
extending from near Dadeville to near Waverly to near Lake Tuskegee,
moving east at 60 mph.
HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts.
SOURCE...Radar indicated.
IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.
Locations impacted include...
Auburn, Opelika, Tuskegee, Valley, Lanett, Dadeville, Camp Hill,
Notasulga, Smiths, Stroud, Lafayette, Smiths Station, La Fayette,
Waverly, Lakeview, Five Points, Cusseta, Beulah, Lake Tuskegee and
Tuskegee National Forest.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 100 AM CDT for southeastern
and east central Alabama.
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.
Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to
flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.
&&
HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN;
WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Weather Alert
...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY MORNING...
* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.
* WHERE...A portion of central Alabama, including the following
counties, Autauga, Bibb, Calhoun, Chambers, Chilton, Clay,
Cleburne, Coosa, Dallas, Elmore, Greene, Hale, Jefferson, Lee,
Lowndes, Macon, Marengo, Montgomery, Perry, Pickens, Randolph,
Shelby, St. Clair, Sumter, Talladega, Tallapoosa and Tuscaloosa.
* WHEN...Through Monday morning.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Periods of heavy rainfall over the past few days has resulted
in
saturated ground conditions and swollen creeks within the
watch
area. Additional rainfall of 1 to 3 inches with locally
higher
amounts near 5 inches is forecast through tonight. The higher
threat
area for flooding will be south of I-20 and along and north
the
I-85/Highway 80 corridor.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
&&
