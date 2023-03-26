0326-Camp Hill damage2.jpg
William Marlow / The Outlook A hail storm throughout Tallapoosa County in the early hours of Sunday, March 26 left windshields and windows broken, shattered and dented.

Tallapoosa County storm shelters continue to remain open Sunday as a measure of precaution as there is another round of severe storms potentially on the way.

PHOTOS: Camp Hill suffers severe hail damage

William Marlow is a multimedia reporter for Tallapoosa Publishers, Inc. To reach William, email william.marlow@alexcityoutlook.com.

