The Tallapoosa County Commission approved a new member to the Tallapoosa County E911 Board of Communications.
It didn’t take the commission long to come to a conclusion at its Monday meeting that Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Department dispatcher Kim Cotney should be on the board.
“We have a vacancy through the resignation of David McMichale,” Tallapoosa County E911 coordinator Anita Haggerty said. “She has written a letter expressing interest in the position.”
Commissioner John McKelvey said the commission would have difficulty in finding someone with Cotney’s experience and expertise in emergency communications to serve on the board.
Executive session
The commission excused the public from the meeting for an executive session to discuss economic development. Denise Walls with the Lake Martin Area Economic Development Alliance left the discussion after approximately 30 minutes. County administrator Blake Beck and county attorney Thomas Radney were excused shortly after.
After one hour in executive session, the commission returned to its regular session and approved amending the budget to appropriate $12,500 to the Lake Martin Area Industrial Development Authority. It also approved supporting a yet named project.
In other action the Tallapoosa County Commission:
• Approved minutes of the Nov. 8 meeting.
• Approved warrants and purchase orders.
• Reminded Tallapoosa County courthouses would be closed Dec. 24 in observance of Christmas and Dec. 31 in observance of New Year’s Day. Tallapoosa County revenue commissioner said her office would accept in person property tax payments Monday, Jan. 3, 2022 without penalty but the postmark deadline is still Dec. 31.
• Accepted a bid from Motorola Solutions for a new server at the sheriff’s department.
• Approved grants for Pearson Chapel Road.
• Approved Family Medical Leave Act leave for three employees.
• Authorized letting bids for the sheriff’s department for three vehicles, locks for the Tallapoosa County Jail and an x-ray machine.
• Approved an amendment to an agreement with the Alabama Association of County Commissions for help with American Rescue Plan spending. Commissioner T.C. Coley dissented as he did when the commission approved the agreement three months ago.
The next meeting of the Tallapoosa County Commission is scheduled for 9 a.m. Monday, Jan. 10, 2022.
