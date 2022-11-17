Newly reelected members of the Tallapoosa County Commission joined together this weekin swearing an oath that they would honorably discharge the duties of their elected office.
County commissionersformally assumed officefollowing the completion of vote counting inthe Nov. 8 election. Tallapoosa CountyProbate Judge Talmadge East finalized the electoral processWednesday andpresided over aswearing-in ceremony in the commission’s chamber.
“It was my honor to be asked to administer the oath of office for our commissioners, and I feel confident in their ability to manage Tallapoosa County for the next four years," East said.
All current commissioners were reelected last week, with each gaining another four-year term during the recent election, including Thomas L. Coley Jr. (District 1), Steve Robinson (District 2), John McKelevy (District 3), Emma Jean Thwett (District 4) and George Carleton, Jr. (District 5).
A commission meeting followed the ceremony, during which county leaders’ first order of business pertained to appointing Coley as the commission’s chairman and Robinson as vice chairman.
Of the appointment, Coley expressed his excitement at the opportunity of leading Tallapoosa County once again and working alongside the county’s fellow commissioners.
“We [the commissioners] work well together. We disagree without being disagreeable,” Coley said. “We have worked hard in conjunction with our administrator and county engineer and with our staff in managing taxpayer dollars well.”
Moving forward, Coley noted areas where he hopes the commission can continue to advance progress and specifically mentioned economic development and workforce issues.
“I am excited about what the next four years will hold ahead for us,” he said. “I know there’ll be a lot of challenges, but I am very confident with the team we have. We’re heading in the right direction.”
The current commission’s term will expire in 2026.
