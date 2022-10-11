National Principals Month proclamation
Deputy Superintendent Casey Davis read aloud the proclamation to the school district's principals during a board meeting Monday.   

 By William Marlow Multimedia Reporter

Teachers often receive recognition, but this month school principals in Tallapoosa County and across the nation will be in the spotlight. 

William Marlow is a multimedia reporter for Tallapoosa Publishers, Inc. To reach William, email william.marlow@alexcityoutlook.com.

