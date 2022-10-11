Teachers often receive recognition, but this month school principals in Tallapoosa County and across the nation will be in the spotlight.
October marks National Principals Month, an annual holiday that honors incredible school leaders for their dedication and commitment in molding America’s youth.
Tallapoosa County Schools joined the celebrations Monday, October 12, with the school system’s board of education issuing an official proclamation recognizing local principals. Board members announced the dedication during a regular scheduled board meeting earlier this week.
Deputy Superintendent Casey Davis presided over the quorum in the absence of Superintendent Ray Porter, who is attending the State Superintendents of Alabama fall conference through Wednesday.
“The Tallapoosa County Board of Education recognizes the outstanding school principals who have succeeded in providing high quality learning opportunities for students as well as their exemplary contributions to their profession,” Davis said.
In the proclamation, Davis noted the school district’s principals as instrumental in both student and school success.
“The vision, dedication and determination of a principal provides the mobilizing force behind any school reform effort,” he said. “Whereas principals are expected to be instructional leaders, community builders as well as being entrusted with the education and development of young people, the most valuable resource.”
Among the faculty recognized included the principals: Diane Miller (Dadeville Elementary), Chris Hand (Dadeville High School), Lisa Hornsby (Reeltown Elementary), Cliff Maddox ( Reeltown High School) and Tom Cochran (Horseshoe Bend School).
Board members proceeded to express appreciation to the school system’s principles, with Martin Johnson specifically acknowledging the educators’ perseverance during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I’d certainly like to say thank you, especially for the last two years. I know it's been trying, but y'all hadn't missed a beat,” Johnson said. “You can look around and be proud to be a part of the Tallapoosa County school system,” he said.
Board President Carla Talton described the recognition as well deserved given to local school leaders' duties.
“I would like to say and recognize that you all have such a full plate. The things that your job entails is tremendous, and you all do a tremendous job. We're very proud,” Talton said.