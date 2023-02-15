During the Feb. 13 Tallapoosa County Board of Education (TCBOE) board meeting, board members approved School Resource Officer (SRO) Appreciation Day to be Feb. 15.
“School resource officers are valuable and essential members of the education community and deserve unwavering respect and support from the public in the pursuit of keeping schools and students safe,” the resolution stated.
The board approved the resolution unanimously marking Feb. 15 as School Resource Officer Appreciation Day. Superintendent Ray Porter invited Tallapoosa County Sheriff Jimmy Abbett before the board to say a few words.
Abbett thanked the board for this recognition. He updated board members that there are two more officers who have completed the Drug Abuse Resistance Education (D.A.R.E.) school as of Thursday.
“Our partnership we appreciate so much what you do,” Abbett said. “We have four school resource officers now. Two years ago, we had one or two at the most but, with your partnership and your support, I appreciate you very much.”
The National Association of School Resource Officers (NASRO) initially established School Resource Officer Appreciation Day. In a recent press release, the association encourages local school systems to celebrate the appreciation day in their own way.
In the press release, NASRO Executive Director Mo Canady said: “We established National School Resource Officer Appreciation Day last year, after receiving frequent inquiries from schools around the country regarding the most appropriate day to recognize their SROs. We encourage schools and communities to take time on Feb. 15 to let their SROs know how much they appreciate the work these officers do to bridge gaps between law enforcement and youth and to keep schools safe.”
The next TCBOE board meeting will be held at 5 p.m. March 13.
