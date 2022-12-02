While school operations have undergone multiple changes throughout COVID-19, some of the excess instructional aid will begin to fade over the next two years as classrooms adjust back to pre-pandemic operations.
During a special called board meeting on Nov. 15, the Tallapoosa County Board of Education (TCBOE) members approved a resignation for the retirement of an interventionist teacher.
The interventionist position will not be replaced due to the expiration of the American Rescue Plan round of Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief funds (ARP ESSER).
The ARP ESSER funds are set to expire in September of 2024 unless there is an extension and Ray Porter, superintendent of TCBOE, said they are currently not planning on an extension.
With the original ESSER funding, they allocated roughly $498,000 for 21 interventionists positions for the 2022-2023 and 2023-2024 school years.
Five interventionists were allocated to each Tallapoosa County elementary school — Dadeville Elementary, Reeltown Elementary and Horseshoe Bend. Additionally, two interventionists were allocated to each of the corresponding high schools.
Salaries for the interventionist could range from $12,500 to $30,000 and varied based on certification level and hours scheduled.
Going into the new school year, some of these positions may begin to leave the school systems, depending on which round of ESSER funding the positions were allocated from.
To aid in the transition process, Casey Davis, deputy superintendent of TCBOE, said it will be important to ensure future funding comes from state funding — decreasing the reliance on ESSER funding.
In the meantime, Davis said the goal is to minimize the impact felt by students and parents.
“As those funds fade away, we'll return similar to what we were seeing in schools prior to that [COVID], in which we'll see less interventionists in the classrooms and things like that, but as always our goal is to limit impact,” he said.
Porter clarified the interventionist positions will be hit the hardest, but there are other positions, related to nursing and mental health, that they are trying to find alternative ways to preserve after the ARP ESSER funds expire.
As interventionist positions decrease, Porter said they will have to “work harder in other areas to find opportunities to make up for losing those positions” over the next couple of years.
When they first allocated the funds, Porter explained Tallapoosa County Schools chose to put a majority of their ESSER funds into advancing learning.
“They (interventionists) helped us to address learning loss that took place at the end of 2019 — when COVID was at its highest and then moving into 2020, when we had to go virtual at times,” Porter said. “So we were trying to go back and help with that learning loss that might possibly have taken place.”
Porter said, based on the A to F report cards for the 2021-2022 school year, the Tallapoosa County school system has successfully regained that learning loss experienced during the height of COVID.
The school system earned an 86 out of 100, matching its score with the 2018-2019 school year before the pandemic.