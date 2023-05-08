The Tallapoosa County Board of Education (TCBOE) hosted the board’s first meeting Tuesday since the April 15 mass shooting.
During the school board work session, Superintendent Ray Porter said he has been in contact with the U.S. Office of Elementary and Secondary Education in regard to additional resources for mental health needs as schools continue to move forward in the wake of the tragedy.
According to the TCBOE Facebook page, the Tallapoosa County Schools have provided students with mental health services including counseling.
Continuing to put students first, the Tallapoosa County Sheriff Department, Dadeville Police Department and the Tallapoosa County Board of Education have decided to limit large public gatherings on school campuses for the time being.
“That doesn’t mean we won’t still have award ceremonies or that type of (event),” Porter said. “We are just not going to have large crowds coming on campuses.”
The board also reviewed some additional plans, and Porter gave updates on some of the infrastructure projects with the both Dadeville and Reeltown high school gyms. According to Porter, both projects are reportedly making progress toward completion.
Meanwhile the Dadeville High School memorial has been completed with bricks lining the sidewalk. The Reeltown Elementary School’s playground equipment has been installed and they will be working on ground cover for the playground.
Porter also reported that during the March 2023 hailstorm that the Edward Bell Career Technical Center did receive damage, and they will be working on a roofing project Bids for the project are expected in the coming months.
