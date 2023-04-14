During the April 10 Tallapoosa County Board of Education (TCBOE) meeting, the board approved the resolution dedicating April as Military Child Month.
The resolution states TCBOE is honored to work with children of military families and multiple entities to aid military children with their transition between schools, support their needs and prepare them for graduation.
The U.S. Department of Defense estimates a military child will change schools six to nine times between kindergarten and high school graduation.
“By ensuring military children are safe and supported in our schools and communities, our men and women in uniform can focus on the challenges and missions they face in the line of duty,” the TCBOE resolution states. “And whereas our efforts and support can improve the lives of military youth and help pave the way for future generations.”
During the meeting the board also approved and updated the 5.10 policy regarding emittance, residency and enrollment requirements. In compliance with the state code, the updated policy allows students of military parents to register virtually.
According to the State of Alabama’s 2022 Month of the Military Child proclamation, Alabama is home to over 14,000 children with parents in active duty and over 18,000 children have parents in the Alabama National Guard or reserves stationed in Alabama.
