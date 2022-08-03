Reeltown football fans
Buy Now

Reeltown fans cheer on their team during a game. 

Many high school sports will soon be returning to Tallapoosa County, but game attendees might be facing a higher cost of entry than years prior. 

William Marlow is a multimedia reporter for Tallapoosa Publishers, Inc. To reach William, email william.marlow@alexcityoutlook.com.

Tags

Recommended for you