Many high school sports will soon be returning to Tallapoosa County, but game attendees might be facing a higher cost of entry than years prior.
The Tallapoosa County Board of Education is debating increasing ticket prices for all sports games, raising admission from $8 to $10. Superintendent Ray Porter announced the proposal during a regularly scheduled board meeting on Tuesday, August 3.
“[The teams] have asked us if they could raise ticket prices to help defray the costs of gas. I understand that it will get backlash from the community,” Porter said.
School leaders attributed the price hike to unprecedentedly high gas prices and inflation, which have financially strained the school district’s athletic programs. As such, Porter noted that sports teams are requesting the increase.
“The fact of the matter is that at nine percent inflation across the country, they have to be able to make up that money somewhere. Otherwise, they can’t buy equipment so that’ll be something the board is going to have to look at,” Porter said.
For just football, travel expenses have soared on average $1,000, with each game bus costing an additional $256 per trip. According to Porter, football games generally require four to five buses to transport teams.
Among the teams most affected by the price difference includes the school system’s football and basketball teams.
Basketball teams are also facing more travel expenses due to gym renovations at Dadeville High School, which has temporarily closed the facility.
However, at both Reeltown and Horseshoe Bend, travel costs for sports teams have been among the most costly.
“I have this same breakdown for each school. For Reeltown, it's going to be $360 per bus because they have a higher travel schedule this year, and $261 for Horseshoe Bend. Again, this is just for football,” Porter said.
The price adjustment will apply across all schools, with ticket sales serving as mileage reimbursement for sports teams.
Discussions over the price proposal are still ongoing and are set to resume on Monday, August 8, during the school district’s monthly meeting.
At this point a final price has yet to be determined.