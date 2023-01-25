The Tallapoosa County Board of Education along with Representative Ed Oliver, the teachers of the year and the support staff of the year gather together for a group photo during the Jan. 23 board meeting.
Teri Stephenson receiving teacher of the year for Dadeville Elementary School.
Jill Childers receiving support staff of the year for Dadeville Elementary School.
Katie Bergman receiving teacher of the year for Dadeville High School.
Regina Freeman receiving support staff of the year for Dadeville High School.
Lindsey Smith receiving teacher of the year for Horseshoe Bend Elementary School.
Ryan Anderson receiving the teacher of the year for Horseshoe Bend High School.
Clint Burgess receiving teacher of the year for Reeltown High School.
Jan Ledbetter receiving support staff of the year for Reeltown High School.
Hilary Rasmussen receiving teacher of the year for Reeltown Elementary School, after being announced as Tallapoosa County 2023 teacher of the year.
Chuck Blake receiving support staff of the year for Reeltown Elementary School.
With the teacher of the year awards complete, the Tallapoosa County Board of Education gave a standing ovation.
Within the Tallapoosa County school district, each school selected an educator for teacher of the year.
During the Tallapoosa County Board of Education (TCBOE) Jan. 23 meeting, the board recognized and presented an award to these educators for the 2022-2023 school year.
Kristina Mathews, director of personnel with TCBOE, and Ray Porter, superintendent, passed out the awards. This year, they also included an award for the support staff of the year.
For Dadeville Elementary School, Teri Stephenson won teacher of the year and Jill Childers won as support staff of the year. For Dadeville High School, Katie Bergman won teacher of the year and Regina Freeman won for the support staff.
For Horseshoe Bend School, Lindsey Smith won as the elementary teacher of the year, Ryan Anderson won as the high school teacher of the year and Willie “Benny” Hall won for the support staff.
For Reeltown High School, Clint Burgess won teacher of the year and Jan Ledbetter won as the support staff of the year. For Reeltown Elementary School, Hilary Rasmussen won teacher of the year and Chuck Blake won for the support staff.
The board also presented the award for the Tallapoosa County 2023 teacher of the year, which was awarded to Hilary Rasmussen at Reeltown Elementary.
With the awards distributed, the board members gave a standing ovation for all of the teachers, support staff and their hard work.
“You were elected by your peers and so that's tremendous — when your peers put you up for an honor,” Porter said. “And you should all be very proud of the job that you do on a daily basis and the fact that is recognized by those that you work with.”
The board members unanimously approved the resolution recognizing the educators and support staff.
The next Tallapoosa County Board of Education meeting will be Feb. 13 at 5 p.m. with their work session on Feb. 7 at 5 p.m.
