More residents in northeast Tallapoosa County will have access to water from New Site.
At its Monday meeting the Tallapoosa County Commission approved spending up to $1.047 million on extension of the small town’s water system.
“Commissioner John McKelvey and I met with Town of New Site engineers,” Tallapoosa County administrator Blake Beck said. “We are looking at using part of the county’s (American Rescue Plan) funds here.”
McKelvey said about seven miles of 6-inch water line would be run to service more than 50 residences that currently rely on wells for water.
Beck said New Site would handle all of the work similar to how the city of Dadeville handled all work on the courthouse square project. Invoices would be approved by New Site and the county would pay its prorated share as invoices were presented. The majority of the work would be completed in 2022.
Members of the commission were officially invited by Peggy Bullard and Jim Cahoon of the Lake Martin Dadeville Area Chamber of Commerce to its annual fall festival with 50 vendors, 20 to 25 food vendors and free rides and games for children.
“We are able to provide those at no charge,” Cahoon said. “We will also have the (Auburn University) raptors there 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.”
The festival will happen behind the Dadeville First Baptist Church.
The commission entered an hour-long executive session with Lake Martin Area Economic Development director Chad Odom to discuss an economic development opportunity. After returning to regular session, the commission tabled a decision on a memorandum of understanding.
The commission approved contracts with the Alabama Department of Youth Services and the Lee County Youth Detention Center. The contracts provide Tallapoosa County with access to two beds at the Lee County Youth Detention Center. One of the beds is paid for by the Alabama Department of Youth Services and the other is paid for by Tallapoosa County.
The commission approved the recommendation of county engineer David Moore and set the speed limit of Wildlife Road to 30 MPH.
The commission recessed Monday’s meeting and will reconvene at 9 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 30 to take up the fiscal year 2022 budget.
In other action the Tallapoosa County Commission:
• Approved minutes of the Aug. 9 meeting
• Approved warrants and purchase orders
• Approved annual bids for materials
• Approved a transfer of leave among employees
• Approved an exchange of information agreement with the Alabama Department of Revenue
• Was reminded the Tallapoosa County courthouses would be closed Oct. 11 in observance of Columbus Day
The next meeting of the Tallapoosa County Commission is scheduled for 9 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 12.