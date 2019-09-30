Tallapoosa County employees will get a cost of living adjustment thanks to the new $17.6 million budget passed by the county commission, which reconvened its September meeting Monday.
“This budget includes a 3% cost of living adjustment (COLA) and adds three steps (in the matrix) with 2% increases per step,” county administrator Blake Beck said. “It will get the lowest paid employees to $10 per hour.”
The $10 per hour mark is something the City of Alexander City has already done and the county has now done under encouragement from the Lake Martin Area Economic Development Alliance because it requests industries wanting to locate in the area to pay at least $10 per hour.
Beck said the COLA and step raises will cost the county approximately $200,000.
Beck said one employee benefit the county helps out with is health insurance which continues to go up. Beck said currently family coverage is about $16,000 a year and the county covers $13,000 of it while the employee covers the rest. It is a benefit many employees take advantage of.
“It’s a hidden benefit to the employee,” Beck said. “We pay about 181 people – about 150 are full and part-time employees. The rest are elected officials like the commission and other positions that we have to pay because they are statutory.”
Beck said the budget was held for approval until late September because the county normally doesn’t receive important information, such as health insurance costs, until mid-September which makes finalizing the budget difficult prior to that. It includes funding one additional employee while creating another five new positions not yet funded. The fiscal year budget expenditures is expected to be $17.6 million with increases coming from higher costs in health insurance for employees and utilities. Beck said it is expected fuel cost will go down some but that was before some recent events in the Middle East.
“We decided not to project fuel prices going down given what is happening currently,” Beck said.
The commission will continue to fund agencies it funded last year.
Beck said the county is expected to see about $18.2 million in revenues. Beck said revenues were up thanks to increases in collections from bank excise taxes and online sales tax.
Another reason for projected increase in revenues is due to property taxes mainly from Sabal Trail after a downward turn last year.
“It is back up to what it was,” Tallapoosa County revenue commissioner Eva Middlebrooks said.
The finances will allow the commission to replace three vehicles in the Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Department and other vehicles in the revenue commissioner’s office through vehicle rotation.
“We will be able to do it with cash,” Beck said. “We have had to finance it in the past.”
Beck said the county’s finances are in the best shape he can remember entering a new fiscal year.
“We had to borrow money for operating expenses and payroll at the beginning of the year when I started,” Beck said. “We had to wait for property taxes to start coming in, usually in mid-November. It is one of the reasons I like to recommend as a minimum we have six to eight weeks of operating expenses in reserve.”
Beck said the county was down to paying back one bond issue totaling about $700,000. It will be paid off in 2035.
“It is pretty sustainable considering our size,” Beck said.
Beck said it wasn’t too long ago the county had several bonds outstanding, which totaled upward of $1.3 million.
Commissioner T.C. Coley was proud to see the county’s debt obligation come down.
“We have come a long way,” Coley said. “That doesn’t happen without a good team of commissioners and good team of fiscally responsible department heads making the most with what they have.”
The commission entered an executive session for 30 minutes to discuss economic development with Denise Walls and Sabrina Wood of LMAEDA and Middlebrooks. The commission took no action when it returned to a regular meeting.
The next meeting of the Tallapoosa County Commission is 9 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 15 as the courthouse will be closed for Columbus Day on Oct. 15, its normal meeting day.