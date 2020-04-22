It’s more than a month into the coronavirus pandemic but it doesn’t mean things are getting relaxed at county facilities.
In both Tallapoosa and Coosa counties, buildings are still closed to the public but public servants are still at work. Coosa County Sheriff Michael Howell said his building and jail are closed to the public but the work of law enforcement still goes on.
“We are still answering calls but we are taking measures to protect ourselves,” Howell said. “We are being careful in how we interact with the public.”
Howell said one of the measures extends to trying to keep COVID-19 from the general inmate population at the Coosa County Jail.
“New arrests are kept from the rest of the prisoner population for several days,” Howell said. “We want to make sure they are symptom free before putting them in the general population.”
Tallapoosa County Sheriff Jimmy Abbett said his building has been closed to the public even family visits with inmates and will be until at least the end of April.
“The jail has been closed to visitation,” Abbett said. “They still have phones to speak with family.”
Abbett said other measures have been taken as well.
“Sex offender registration is done outside,” Abbett said. “The lobby is closed to everyone.”
Tallapoosa County Emergency Management Agency director Jason Moran said his office is helping with supplies for healthcare institutions in Tallapoosa County.
“Personal protective equipment is still filtering in from the state,” Moran said. “The Alabama Department of Public Health is saying what facilities shipments are going to.”