Country music artist Adam Hood is coming back home to Alabama later this month for a special concert in Alexander City.
The Opelika-native will be performing at Russell Crossroads on both July 29 and 30, promoting his fifth studio album, ‘Bad Days Better’, recorded at Capricorn Studios in Macon, Georgia. The album features ten songs created in collaboration with members of Blackberry Smoke and Brent Cobb as producer.
For more than two decades, Adam Hood has created music onstage and in the writing room, carving out a southern sound that mixes soul, country, and American roots music into the same package.
"It's southern music," he said. "That's what it represents: the soulful side of southern music, the country-side of southern music, the genuineness of southern culture, and the way I grew up. One of the t-shirts I sell at every show simply says ‘Southern songs’ and that's a good summary of what I do. It's what I've always done."
Hood has delved into every aspect of the music industry from being a frontman to a behind-the-scenes songwriter and now a solo artist. It all began in Opelika, just 40 miles away from Alexander City.
Raised by working-class parents, Hood started playing hometown shows as a 16 year-old, landing a weekly residency at a local restaurant. He'd perform there every Friday and Saturday night, filling his set list with songs by John Hiatt, Steve Warner, Hank Williams Jr, and Vince Gill.
Today, dozens of artists have recorded Hood's songs and collaborated with him, including Little Big Town, Miranda Lambert, Travis Tritt, Riley Green, Whiskey Myers, Anderson East, Frankie Ballard, Josh Abbott Band, Lee Ann Womack and Brent Cobb.
As the years progressed, Hood’s gigs have continued — not only in Alabama, but across the entire country. Hood plays around 100 shows annually, and is now returning to Alabama to perform in the city just ‘across the lake’ from his home.
“This festival is a full circle event for me,” Hood said. “My father‘s family is from the area. I grew up on the lake and spent my younger years playing covers at the rodeo club, so this festival is a special experience. I’m grateful for the opportunity to share my music with the people that live in the area that I’m so fond of.”
For information on tickets and tour dates, interested attendees can visit the artist’s website: www.adamhood.com/tour
