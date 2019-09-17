The Alexander City City Council approved a motion to remove a new business item from being voted Monday night and instead discuss it at its work session this week. The council was set to discuss an ordinance to sell and declare real property no longer needed for public use — the Russell Main Office — but council president Tim Funderburk said the council should hold off.
“I just think we need more time to discuss what we want to do (with the Russell Main Office),” Funderburk said.
The council voted to approve the motion and will discuss the Main Office’s fate at Thursday’s 4 p.m. work session. There is also a work session at 4 p.m. Sept. 26.
The council also approved a resolution to authorize Mayor Tommy Spraggins to lease warehouse space to C&J Tech.
The city will lease it to C&J Tech for one year at $1.25 per square foot at 30,000 square feet, which equates to C&J paying $37,500 to the city for the warehouse space, according to community development director Al Jones. The city is tearing down some facilities and improving the space but Jones said it is not ready to sell because of some sewer line work.
“This lease kind of helps us out in the interim until we get the building where we want it to be able to market it or sell it as warehouse space or whatever we decide to do,” Jones said.
Jones said about a year ago the city had a similar deal while working on an economic development project but for $1 per square foot.
The council observed a moment of silence in memory of a loss of one if its own as city employee Shelby Richardson died Monday. Richardson was wastewater treatment superintendent at Sugar Creek Wastewater Treatment Plant — one of Alexander City’s three plants.
“Shelby will be missed,” Funderburk said.
All of the councilmembers spoke asking for prayers for Richardson’s family and said he will be missed by the city.
After working for Alabama Power and serving the City of Alexander City for 13 years, Marshall Griffin announced he is starting early retirement. Griffin explained because of the recent closing of Alabama Power offices, there have been a lot of opportunities for employees to consider their careers and he has decided to retire. His last day will be Sept. 27.
Griffin expressed his thanks to Spraggins and the city council as well as city staff and department heads.
“I have nothing but good things to say about them,” Griffin said. “There (are) always, and there have been, times where we’ve had maybe differences of opinion, but we’ve always been able to sit down and work those out in private behind closed doors and come out unified. And it’s very much appreciated from my standpoint as a leader of our team.”
Griffin, who has worked with three different mayors and councils, expressed his thanks for previous city administrations as well.
“The same thing can be said for your predecessors that I’ve been fortunate to work with,” Griffin said.
Alabama Power is on the Lake Martin Area Economic Development Alliance board and for roughly nine years Griffin has served as the chairman. Griffin will no longer serve on the board due to bylaws. Griffin thanked the city for financial support as well as support with LMAEDA bringing forth projects over the years.
The EDA is looking for new leadership as the executive director position has been posted — something Griffin said is exciting. Griffin said he hopes the city will continue to do what it has done in the past with the new director.
“The organization could not function without the City of Alexander City’s support,” he said. “It could not function.
“It is exciting times that we can look to do things maybe even differently than we’ve done in the past and build on past successes,” Griffin said.
Griffin thanked the city council for its service to the city and said the members do a good job.
“With every community I’ve gone to, every one I’ve seen, I’ve had the opportunity to sit and listen to councils and see what they do and, I’ve said this probably to most of you individually but If I haven’t, I don’t know why you do what you do but I’m glad you do what you do,” Griffin said. “It takes a different kind of person especially today with social media such as it is to take the hits and barbs you guys take take for trying to make decisions for the best interests of our community.”
Griffin asked the council to continue doing what it’s doing because there are big plans for the city and they can only happen with the council’s efforts.
“Alexander City has a lot of bright days ahead, and there’s a lot of organizations who have teamed up to make that possible,” Griffin said. “I’m glad to just to have been a part for just a short period of time to be here to be with you guys.”
Griffin received a standing ovation from the council as well as those gathered at the meeting when he thanked the city for allowing him to serve it, tearing up as he wrapped up his speech.
In other action, the city council also:
• Approved an ordinance establishing the use of electronic vote counting devices
• Approved a resolution to award Bid 19-14 for annual chemicals for Adams Filter Plant and Sugar Creek Wastewater Treatment to multiple vendors which will go into effect Oct. 1
• Approved a resolution to waive the water improvement fee for the Miner’s Cove Development. Jones explained this is similar to what the council recently approved for Stonebridge but that development also had a water tap fee. There is no water tap fee for Sturdivant development, according to Jones. “It’s a non-issue; there is no tap to waive the fee for,” Jones said.
• Approved a resolution to authorize Spraggins to execute an agreement with United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) for wildlife management at the T.C. Russell Field Airport
• Listened as Spraggins proclaimed Sept. 29 through Oct. 5 as Family Week and Sept. 30 as Family Day. This is something that will be done yearly, Spraggins said. The city is celebrating Family Week by asking residents to enter its family selfie contest. To enter, post a family selfie on Facebook and use the hashtags #myfamilyselfie and #ACfamilyweek. The winner of the contest will be awarded a prize sponsorsed by Kowaliga Country. There will also be a contest for Jim Pearson Elementary School students, who will draw their best family photos and submit them for a prize. The photos will be posted at city hall.
• Heard from councilmember Bobby Tapley who reported from the public safety committee the Alexander City Fire Department received a $45,714.28 grant in which the city’s portion is $2,285.72, or 5%. Tapley said the funds will be used to replace a 26-year-old breathing air compressor at Station 1. Tapley also mentioned National Night Out is set for 5 to 8 p.m. Oct. 1 at Strand Park and encouraged all to come out.
• Heard from councilmember Chris Brown who mentioned Public Power Week is coming up Oct. 6-12 and serves for public power to help customers and stakeholders understand they can be better engaged in their own utilities
• Heard from councilmember Eric Brown who spoke on behalf of the public works committee and said the patching is going on and things are looking good on city streets.
• Heard from city clerk Amanda Thomas who said the next council meeting will have a public hearing for rezoning. She also mentioned the 2020 Census is coming up.
• Heard from finance director Sandy Stanbrough who advised the council the city’s utility ordinance specifies payments’ delinquent dates are 10th, 20th and 30th. After review, the city has found it’s not strictly complying with that ordinance. Stanbrough said the city will begin publishing a notice on the utility counter as well as on statements noting beginning Jan. 1 the city will begin observing those delinquent dates as specified.
“As long as a person only has one utility statement due, there’s no effect,” Stanbrough said, “but when the second utility statement is due we will need payment based on the 10th, 20th and 30th.”
Stanbrough said the city will accept partial payments during this time period and transition.
“Beginning Jan. 1 we will abide by that ordinance,” Stanbrough said.
• Heard from councilmember Scott Hardy who reminded everyone about the Benjamin Russell homecoming parade and football game Friday as well as the Clean Community Partnership’s Third Saturday Cleanup this weekend.
The next meeting of the Alexander City will be 5:30 p.m. Oct. 7 in the council chambers of the criminal justice building.