City of Alexander City capital projects are almost at a standstill.
When the Alexander City City Council approved its fiscal year 2021 budget last month, it approved an operating budget but no capital budget. Now things such as purchasing a mower to cut the grass of the ballfields at the Charles E. Bailey Sportplex and installing a phone system for the new municipal complex are on hold.
At a Thursday council work session, Mayor Woody Baird asked the council if it would pass a limited capital budget so much-needed projects can start.
“I think we need to go ahead and do that Monday night because we had an incident here the other day,” Baird said. “The phone system for the new building was budgeted in 2020. It didn’t get spent in 2020 and here at the end of October we roll over to 2021. It’s not line itemed. We went looking for it; it’s not there.”
The agenda for Monday’s council meeting includes a resolution to go ahead with the installation of the phones at the new municipal complex along with amending the fiscal year 2021 budget.
The council will also approve other capital budgets based on already approved revenue projections. Previously the council delayed the capital budget so it might consider issuing bonds to fund some $34 million in projects. Baird said going to the bond market currently would be ideal but the city can’t.
“Our problem with a bond issue is we can’t get a bond or borrow any money until we get the audits caught up,” Baird said.
The last audit approved by the council is for fiscal year 2017. It is the audit the Jackson Thornton cost of services study is based on. Fiscal year 2018 audit is projected to come back next year.
“Right now the projection is February or March they should be finished with 2018,” Baird said. “Then they are going to do 2019. It’s going to be 2022 before they even look at auditing 2020.”
Baird asked the council if it would be OK with him confronting the accountants on what is taking so long with the audits.
“This is taking forever,” councilmember Eric Brown said.
Councilmember Chris Brown said, “They have been working on four years (of audits) for four years.”
Members of this council, with the expectation of newly sworn in member Jimmy Keel, took office four years ago and campaigned on getting audits caught up.
“We are not going to get the bonds done until we get the audits done,” Baird said. “I’m pushing on that. I want to get that done.”
The council said Baird could engage the accounts to attempt to speed the process.
“I want to meet with them and ask what is taking so long,” Baird told the council. “(I want to ask), ‘What do you need from us? What are we doing wrong? What can we do to grease the skids and speed up the process?’ I can’t wait. Do I need to hire somebody else? If I ask the question, it will put them on notice they need to pick up the pace a little bit.”
For the last several years the council has paid for capital projects from cash on hand.
The agenda for Monday’s city council meeting reflects the idea of approving capital projects but the proposed resolution doesn’t list what projects only to approve specific capital projects. Thursday’s work session saw the council request to hear from department heads again for dire needs so it can approve some needed projects.
Baird said he will have department heads at Monday’s meeting to answer questions.
The council will also hold a public hearing to hear comments concerning incentives for Scooter’s Coffee. Construction has already started on the project on U.S. Highway 280 near Ruby Tuesday’s. The council also has a resolution to consider for such incentives.
The council is set to vote on a resolution giving Alabama Power permission to install lighting in the Miner’s Cove development. At its last meeting, the council approved taking the roads and rights of way of the development for maintenance.
The agenda also has an executive session scheduled for discussion of an economic development opportunity.
At the last meeting, the council said it was putting off appointments until its first January meeting. Monday’s agenda does not include anything about appointments but the council did have some discussion about appointments at its work session Thursday. A full story on that will be featured soon in The Outlook.
The city council meeting is set for 5:30 p.m. Monday in the council chambers of the police department.