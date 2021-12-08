Alexander City Schools superintendent Dr. Keith Lankford's recent announcement that the school system was "very, very close" to securing a place for the new Benjamin Russell High School campus on city property was news to the city council, council president Buffy Colvin said Monday.
Responding to questions at a public council meeting, Colvin said she had "no clue" the school system was eyeing the baseball fields at the Charles E. Bailey Sportplex.
"The superintendent has not come before the city to ask for our approval for it to be on the Sportplex," Colvin said, adding that doing so would require a vote from the city council. "I read that article just like everybody else and was like 'OK, how is that happening?'"
The Alexander City Board of Education had originally planned to build the new campus on the corner of U.S. Highway 280 and State Highway 63, purchasing a $500,000 property for the purpose in February, but began looking for other locations in October after failing to find a construction contract anywhere near their $48 million budget.
Last week, Lankford told city and business leaders at the chamber of commerce's annual State of Education luncheon he was in talks with Mayor Woody Baird and parks and recreation director Sonny Wilson on placing the school at the city park.
"I am happy to say that we are very, very close to securing a location at the Sportplex," he said. "We're going to present to the city council as well as the county commission so we can get this thing kicked off. And I am hoping that we are going to break ground sometime in early March, if everything goes well. So, we are close to making Benjamin Russell High School, the new school at the Sportplex, come to fruition."
The advantage of the Sportplex, specifically, the baseball fields, is that the site is already flat, Lankford said after the meeting, saving the school board on the cost of preliminary site work. The U.S. 280 location, by contrast, is hilly and boulder-strewn. Upon considering alternate sites earlier this fall, Lankford said he was meeting with the board's hired architects and project management firm to discuss multiple options.
But the Sportplex comes with its own complications.
"There's so many different pieces there and the school board has not brought anything to the council to say 'hey, this is our plan, this is what we're going to do,'" Colvin said Tuesday. "I think that Dr. Lankford was trying to figure out and he just plopped it down on the baseball field and went from there."
While not necessarily opposed to putting the high school at the Sportplex, Colvin said there are many hurdles involved, the least of which being city council approval.
"There would have to be [a] conveyance of land," she said. "And the good part about that is that would be in a public meeting."
According to Colvin, who as council president is in charge of calling such meetings, "We have nothing on our books; nobody has asked me to call that meeting."
By building over the baseball fields, the school board would have to secure approval not just from the city, but the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs (ADECA) and the U.S. Department of the Interior. The fields were built in 1986 through a grant from the Land and Water Conservation Fund, prohibiting them — according to a sign affixed to the concessions stand — "from being converted to any use other than outdoor recreation" without "expressed permission" from the two state and federal agencies.
The task is still "surmountable," Colvin said, but the process could be time-consuming.
Last week, Alexander City Schools clarified its position on its Facebook page.
"We will always strive to be transparent and share the full story with our community stakeholders," the Dec. 2 post stated. "As Dr. Lankford mentioned this week at the State of Education luncheon, ACS is considering other options for the new high school. The areas being explored as new location options are within the Charles E. Bailey Sportplex. Several locations are being considered; however, nothing has been made official."
However, Alexander City residents and public meeting regulars Arlean Wyckoff and Teresa Moten — both of whom were present during the State of Education announcement — came before the city council Monday to register their dissatisfaction with the campus selection process.
"I think it's time that we put the new school on pause because nobody has a plan," Wyckoff said. "This is taxpayer money that's being tossed around."
Councilman Jimmy Keel, reiterating the matter would require approval by council vote, indicated he was not sold on it.
"I kind of agree with [Wyckoff], I don't know about tearing the Sportplex up," he said.
Colvin thanked Wyckoff and Moten for their comments.
"Thank God I'm not on the school board," she said. Councilman Scott Hardy agreed he didn't envy their position.
Colvin clarified her statement later in the meeting.
"Please know that while I am very, very thankful that I am not sitting on that school board, I am very concerned about where our youth are and where they're going," she said. "I don't know what their decisions will be but as they come out and come before us, I think everybody has seen this council will stand up and say what needs to be said. Out of the six of us, we don't have a problem opening our mouths. So, I think we will make sure that we are doing the best job that we can do for our kids."