The Dadeville City Council is discussing allowing Tier 1 retirement benefits to Tier 2 employees to enhance recruitment and retention of jobs.
In pre-council of Tuesday’s meeting, Mayor Wayne Smith spoke in favor of this option, which would make the City of Dadeville competitive with neighboring communities.
“It looks like some of our neighboring cities such as Auburn, Opelika and Alex City are going to pass it,” Smith said. “So that would keep us competitive in the area and another city wouldn’t offer better benefits then we could.”
In 2019, the Legislature passed a law authorizing Tier 1 retirement benefits to be offered to Tier 2 employees hired after Jan. 1, 2013.
“This would cost the city $8,677 for our part,” Smith said. “But it would provide better retirement and also give us a tool to recruit quality workers.”
The modification would cost city employees about $10 extra per week but they could retire after 25 years of service instead of having to wait until they were 62, 65 or 70 to collect the maximum of their pensions.
“We want to do what’s best for our city employees,” Smith said. “This is something we’re going to continue to discuss.”
The council also approved a certificate of election and a resolution to elect Tony Wolfe as councilmember of District 5 as he was the only candidate who qualified.
“Only one person qualified for the office of District 5 in the general municipal election, therefore Tony Wolfe is elected,” Smith read in the certificate. “The resolution basically says the same thing.”
As the courthouse square renovation project wraps up, city officials will be planning a walk-through in the next few weeks and creating a punch list for contractors.
“We’ll walk through with the contractor, (Alabama Department of Transportation), engineers, city, water, sewer, gas, interested business owners,” Smith said. “We’re getting closer to that and the contractors then have 28 days to finish.”
The project was scheduled for 120 days and is now at 180, so Smith said some negotiating will be done in terms of damages and overages.
In other news, the Dadeville council:
- Discussed updates on nuisance property complaints
- Discussed a couple on Shepard Street that wants to request an zoning ordinance change to allow goats on the property
- Announced the Dadeville Kiwanis’ donation to the Dadeville Public Library
- Passed a resolution for election officers and poll workers
- Was reminded of the citywide cleanup day at 8:30 a.m. Saturday at city hall
- Reminded residents about Music on the Square this Thursday featuring the Tone Deaf Hobos
The next Dadeville City Council meeting will be held at 5:30 p.m. Aug. 11.