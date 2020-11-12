Small business owners and homeowners can often make decisions on a whim, but what about government officials?
Government officials have the burden of providing services for residents while also getting the most from tax funds. With no one but themselves to answer to, business owners and homeowners are the only ones who reap the benefits of a good decision and lose money on a bad decision. In city government, a bad decision can mean the loss of tax monies or lowering the quality of life for residents.
“When we make a decision it’s not about what I think or we think individually,” Alexander City city councilmember Chris Brown said. “It’s about making sure a decision helps move Alex City forward.”
Brown has been serving the residents of Alexander City on the city council for 18 months and has learned the general public believes government doesn’t act fast enough. Brown said there are reasons the city needs to take its time with decisions.
“The operations of the city are complex,” Brown said. “The perception is we can make decisions quickly. The matters we decide most haven’t had to make at home or in a business and require study and discussion. We speak with department heads openly to try and get a better understanding of what is happening so we as a council can make a better decision. Those conversations and learning the issue take time.”
District 6 councilmember Jimmy Keel just took office. But just because he is new to the council doesn’t mean Keel doesn’t know how decisions are made. Keel has been studying Alexander City and its form of government for two years. Keel believes many have a misunderstanding of the decision-making process in city government.
“What I found out while campaigning was a lot of people don’t know about how a city operates,” Keel said. “When I started this two years ago, I did a lot of research. The city government in Alexander City operates under parliamentary procedure, a set of rules that regulates a legislative body. This case being the mayor and council.”
Keel said it is not easy to make everyone happy in the decision-making process.
“I represent the people of my district,” Keel said. “I’m not going to be able to satisfy everybody in the district on everything. I’ve got to analyze the situation and come up with the best solution I can. Some are going to like it; some aren’t. ”
Keel was studying issues of the city and talking to residents about city services in the weeks between being elected and being sworn into office, and it led to friendly discussions.
“I was already being chastised for not doing my job and hadn’t even taken office yet,” Keel said.
Councilmember Bobby Tapley is beginning his third term on the Alexander City City Council. In those eight years he has learned comprise and teamwork go a long way.
“The biggest thing you to come to realize is that one vote doesn’t get everything done,” Tapley said. “Our job as a council is to look out for the city, not just one small interest. You have to look out for the entire city; be willing to give up something because it is the better decision for everyone.”
Sometimes a council will disagree on what is best for the city. Tapley said it is OK to disagree but you can’t let it become more than business.
“You have to learn to work together,” Tapley said. “You have to overcome disagreements and not make it personal. About 95% of the time you will agree with the others on the council. When you have a different opinion, you have to keep an open ear. Others might know more about a matter. You can’t just please a small group of people. You have to look out for everyone.”
Keel said some decisions the council will make might not be popular. Just because the decision is tough or might cost votes come election time is not a reason to avoid an issue.
“We have to quit kicking the can down the road,” Keel said. “At some point you have to pick the can up and address the problem before it becomes too bad. If it is kicked too far down the road, you can’t necessarily blame any one council.”
Keel said tough decisions will have to be made in the coming months about utilities.
“A lot of stuff has come over the years and put off and put off,” Keel said. “It is time to stop kicking the can down the road.”
Keel said the council needs a lot more information before a decision on possible utility rate increases can be considered.
“Before any rates are increased, there needs to be a complete study of the utility system,” Keel said. “I know there are places that can be improved because of money wasted. Let’s get the city on a good solid base and make sure if a rate increase is needed.”
Keel believes the city should should be transparent about its operations using websites, social media and newspapers. But Keel also believes citizens have a responsibility to learn things for themselves and voice their opinions.
“The way citizens can make sure things are done is by attending council meetings; see what’s going on; be informed,” Keel said. “If citizens are not informed, it’s their own fault. My biggest thing is residents need to go to the council meetings. Don’t sit at home and complain about what’s going on. Go up there and if you don’t agree with what’s going on, go to the city clerk and get yourself on the agenda to speak to the council.”