Three parcels of property on Airport Drive are now zoned for residential.
Property owned by three different individuals was reclassified from B-2 to residential at Monday’s Alexander City Council meeting. The properties were likely misclassified more than a decade ago.
“We had a homeowner call us the other day,” Community Development Director Al Jones said. “They were trying to sell their house when it was discovered.”
Jones said research done by city staff couldn’t figure out exactly when the mistake was made and also discovered the other two properties that were misclassified whose owners hadn’t yet notified the city of the issue.
“We are going to fix it,” Jones said. “This will move it from business to residential.”
No business license for Main Event
The council accepted Police Chief Jay Turner’s recommendation to not allow Calvin Benson and Rome Freeman a business license for Main Event. Turner said one of the applicants had a criminal history and is at the same location where multiple fights, shootings, murder and drug activity have taken place in the past.
No bids for transformers
The city had requested bids for the Alexander City Light and Power Department. With supply issues, city officials were hoping to make sure the city had the necessary equipment to make repairs if a failure of a transformer occurred.
Previous orders had taken months.
Now with no bids, the city council authorized city officials to begin negotiations to establish a price for transformers to purchase and put in inventory.
In other action, the Alexander City City Council:
• Approved minutes of the Sept. 19 work session.
• Accepted a permanent easement for sewer infrastructure from Russell Brands.
• Held a first reading of an amendment of an ordinance to extend the boundaries of the downtown entertainment district.
• Held a first reading of an ordinance for the operation of a medical cannabis dispensary.
• Authorized the mayor to execute a natural gas sales agreement with East Alabama Central Gas District.
• Authorized a hold-harmless agreement with Russell Brands.
• Authorized a three year contract for Charles Hall to be the city prosecutor.
• Approved a request for the Lewis and Clark Circus to use city property Oct. 15-16.
• Approved a request to use city streets for the Arlinda Marbury Goodman Breast Cancer Walk Oct. 15.
Councilmember Scott Hardy was absent from the meeting.
The next meeting of the Alexander City City Council is scheduled for Monday, Oct. 17. A work session will begin at 4:30 p.m. and the regular meeting starts at 5:30 p.m.