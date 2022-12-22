Council members passed a resolution Monday that resulted in a change in the city’s airport rules and regulations.
During a regularly scheduled Dec. 19 meeting, the Alexander City City Council voted to rescind a 2005 ordinance pertaining to operational rules and regulations at the T.C. Russell Field Airport.
City Clerk Amanda Thomas explained the reasoning behind the repeal stemmed from current airport rules and regulations being part of the city’s code.
“That’s more of an internal process and doesn’t necessarily need to be part of the code for our local laws. The ordinance of 2005 did that so we would like to rescind and then adopt the new rules and regulations by resolution,” Thomas said.
The council then discussed adopting an updated version of airport rules and regulations. According to Thomas, the process to update the city’s airport operational code has been extensive and has spanned the past year and a half.
“[These changes] are really based off the growth out there, and when we get this in place, it will actually apply to today’s operations,” she said.
In addition to updated rules and regulations, the city has also revised airport leases and shortened the agreement from previously 21 pages to two to three pages.
“The reason why [it was done that way] is because the 21-page lease encumbered the rules and regulations,” she said. “You don’t want to hand them a 21-page lease when you can say here, this is your rules and regulations. This lease refers to these rules and regulations that they have to follow.”
Furthermore, the council's resolution stated that the City of Alexander City recommended adopting updated rules and regulations based on a desire to provide a safe, orderly and efficient operation of T.C. Russell Field Airport.
According to the resolution, all regulations approved are consistent with those of federal, state and local agencies in order that those engaged in such activities may do so with the least possible restrictions, consistent with the safety and rights of others and the public’s welfare.
In other action, the Alexander City City Council:
• Approved a resolution to appoint a new city clerk
• Declared personal property as surplus and no longer needed for public use
• Amended the FY2023 Budget and appropriation List
• Elected directors of the Special Care Financing Authority
The next regular meeting of the Alexander City City Council will be held Jan. 2, 2022 at 5:30 p.m.