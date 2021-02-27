Building codes and modern technology will likely prevent another Alexander City inferno destroying most of town.
The fire in 1902 had advantages a fire today doesn’t have — just about everything was made of wood and no water supply to put out a blaze. Today, a fire stands little chance of taking out downtown Alexander City. Design and construction materials make a difference in preventing the spread of fire and modern firefighting technology helps as well.
“Building codes didn’t exist in 1902,” Alexander City Fire Department chief Reese McAlister said. “Everything was made from wood and limited water and firefighting equipment just spelled doom.”
New building codes prevent fires from spreading. Just look at the building The Square is in. It burned in 1902 and was rebuilt. It burned again two decades ago but new building codes including masonry construction between buildings prevented the fire from spreading. ACFD was able to keep it contained and had firefighters received a call a few minutes earlier, they may have been able to make an internal attack on the blaze. The firewalls between buildings extend beyond the roof so if a building catches fire, it is more difficult for the fire to lap over the wall to the next building. Even roofs of commercial buildings are built in such a way now that sparks from a fire are less likely to start a fire on the roof of a building. Then most commercial buildings have fire suppressions systems — just look up in many buildings and parts of a sprinkler system are visible. The sprinklers are not just sitting there waiting for someone to charge them with water. Most are connected to heat and smoke detectors causing the sprinklers to suppress a fire long before most fires have done major damage.
McAlister said today’s firefighting efforts start well before any blaze would potentially start.
“There is a high priority on fire prevention education,” McAlister said. “We visit buildings to look for hazards and make recommendations about clearing boxes and other flammable things.”
Firefighters in Alexander City have an advantage in fighting fires that wasn’t available in 1902 — ready access to water. In 1902 a water works program had been authorized by city leaders but it wasn’t in place at the time of the fire. Today fire hydrants are everywhere and fire trucks are equipped with tanks. ACFD currently has three shifts of 14 firefighters and that doesn’t count part-time firefighters. There are also 10 firefighter/paramedic trained personnel in administration. The fire department operates two fire stations with three trucks and a ladder truck capable of putting water on a fire from 100 feet high.
“Training, equipment and water make all the difference in fighting a fire today,” McAlister said. “Turnout gear is expensive but it allows us to get closer to fire to put it out and save lives. Training helps us be ready and up to date on the newest and latest techniques. Having good access to hydrants is important too. The pumps on the trucks can put out 1,000 gallons per minute. While that amount of water is not always needed, it can be useful to help contain a larger fire and keep it from spreading.
“I’m not saying a 1902 fire won’t happen again, but the chances of it are very slim thanks to today’s technology in building codes and firefighting ability.”