Average gasoline prices in Alabama have fallen eight cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.45 per gallon Monday, according to GasBuddy's survey of 3,348 stations in Alabama. Prices in Alabama are 50.4 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 63.5 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has declined 6.3 cents in the last week and stands at $4.97 per gallon.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Alabama was priced at $2.89 per gallon Sunday while the most expensive was $4.39 per gallon, a difference of $1.50 per gallon.
The national average price of gasoline has fallen 5.1 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.86 per gallon Monday. The national average is down 51.3 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 72.2 cents per gallon higher than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.
Historical gasoline prices in Alabama and the national average going back ten years:
August 22, 2021: $2.81 per gallon (U.S. Average: $3.14 per gallon)
August 22, 2020: $1.87 per gallon (U.S. Average: $2.18 per gallon)
August 22, 2019: $2.24 per gallon (U.S. Average: $2.60 per gallon)
August 22, 2018: $2.52 per gallon (U.S. Average: $2.82 per gallon)
August 22, 2017: $2.08 per gallon (U.S. Average: $2.34 per gallon)
August 22, 2016: $1.92 per gallon (U.S. Average: $2.17 per gallon)
August 22, 2015: $2.18 per gallon (U.S. Average: $2.62 per gallon)
August 22, 2014: $3.20 per gallon (U.S. Average: $3.43 per gallon)
August 22, 2013: $3.28 per gallon (U.S. Average: $3.52 per gallon)
August 22, 2012: $3.52 per gallon (U.S. Average: $3.71 per gallon)
Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:
Birmingham- $3.45 per gallon, down 9.1 cents per gallon from last week's $3.54 per gallon.
Montgomery- $3.43 per gallon, down 9.1 cents per gallon from last week's $3.52 per gallon.
“While some areas saw gas prices rise slightly last week, the national average saw yet another weekly decline, extending the streak to ten straight weeks. The pace of declines is certainly slowing down as oil prices have bounced up slightly, but the West Coast and Northeastern U.S. are areas that still may see gas prices decline, while the South and Midwest see the drop fade and potentially slight increases," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. "In addition to falling gasoline prices, the average price of diesel has fallen below $5 per gallon for the first time since March, likely helping to cool off aggressive inflation numbers. Thus far, Mother Nature has spared us from disruptions from hurricanes, but that remains a wildcard as we head into the peak of hurricane season."
GasBuddy is a voice for gas prices and a source for station-level data. GasBuddy's survey updates 288 times every day from a diverse list of sources covering nearly 150,000 stations nationwide.
The Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 will make a down payment on deficit reduction to fight inflation, invest in domestic energy production and manufacturing, and, allegedly reduce carbon emissions by roughly 40 percent by 2030.
