Average gasoline prices in Alabama have fallen eight cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.45 per gallon Monday, according to GasBuddy's survey of 3,348 stations in Alabama. Prices in Alabama are 50.4 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 63.5 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has declined 6.3 cents in the last week and stands at $4.97 per gallon.

