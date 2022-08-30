Editor’s Note: In the Wednesday, August 24, 2022 edition of The Outlook, an article under the title “Luxury home developer expands to Lake Martin” was published with incorrect information that insinuated that Russell Lands would be developing several neighborhoods on Lake Martin in a partnership with Centennial Homes. The facts are that Centennial Homes was announced as an approved builder of homes in neighborhoods developed on Lake Martin by Russell Lands. The original wording of the article incorrectly stated Centennial Homes would be a partner with Russell Lands, but they will be an independent contractor that homebuyers can use in Russell Lands developments. The Outlook regrets this error. Find below the corrected version of the article.
Russell Lands has approved another builder of homes for the Lake Martin area.
Two weeks ago, luxury home builder Centennial Homes announced they officially joined a list of approved builders for Russell Lands.
Russell Lands maintains a list of vetted, insured and quality-proven builders for homebuyers in their developments. They work to make sure builders on this list meet the high standards Russell Lands is known for.
To be approved, builders must apply, provide proof of licensure, references and insurance, as well as have a proven history of building high quality homes.
Since 2015, Centennial Homes has been building custom luxury homes in Alabama, in the Hoover and Smith Lake areas. Most of the company’s completed homes range between $1 million and $3 million.
Centennial Homes CEO Scott Underwood described the company’s expansion into Tallapoosa County and the Lake Martin area as a natural fit for the company. He also noted that the company found success in building homes at Smith Lake in recent years.
“Lake buyers today are looking for not only a place to get away for the weekend but for homes that feel like a luxury resort — that is what we are building,” Underwood said.
Underwood went on to explain that their homes offer luxury features that many prospective buyers dream of.
“We have features like waterfalls, pools and spas, all the way down to whole-house-scenting technology,” Underwood said.
Alan Howard, co-owner of Centennial Homes, added that the company brings a unique design to each project.
“We have never built the same home twice; they are truly custom,” Howard said.
Steve Arnberg, vice president of real estate sales at Russell Lands, explained that Centennial Homes would be building some homes in The Ridge and The Willows developments, and that Centennial Homes is one of many approved independent contractors approved by Russell Lands.
“We’re very excited to be working with them,” Arnberg said. “They’ve just broken ground on their first projects.”
