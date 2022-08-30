Editor’s Note: In the Wednesday, August 24, 2022 edition of The Outlook, an article under the title “Luxury home developer expands to Lake Martin” was published with incorrect information that insinuated that Russell Lands would be developing several neighborhoods on Lake Martin in a partnership with Centennial Homes. The facts are that Centennial Homes was announced as an approved builder of homes in neighborhoods developed on Lake Martin by Russell Lands. The original wording of the article incorrectly stated Centennial Homes would be a partner with Russell Lands, but they will be an independent contractor that homebuyers can use in Russell Lands developments. The Outlook regrets this error. Find below the corrected version of the article.

Kaitlin Fleming is the managing editor of Tallapoosa Publishers, Inc. To reach Kaitlin, email kaitlin.fleming@alexcityoutlook.com.

