UPDATE: From ADVA’s Bob Horton: “The four positive cases of the COVID-19 virus at the Bill Nichols State Veterans Home mentioned in today’s news release were reported before May 30, so these are not new cases. The news release was not clear on this point. The four employees are mentioned in the release because they have not returned to work.“ Horton said the original press release from ADVA contained incorrect information.
The Alabama Department of Veterans Affairs (ADVA) continues universal testing of the COVID-19 virus for all residents and employees at state veterans homes.
Four staff members at Bill Nichols State Veterans home were positive for the virus and haven’t returned to work but there are no new cases. June 25 ADVA announced Bill Nichols as COVID-19 free.
Recent tests showed no new positive cases of the virus among residents at Bill Nichols where 95 residents have tested positive for COVID-19 and 35 died of the virus during the pandemic. Forty-four staff previously tested positive for COVID-19.
Last week’s tests in state veterans homes showed nine residents and seven employees at the William F. Green State Veterans Home in Bay Minette tested positive for the virus. The positive cases among residents are the first to be reported by the home.
Additional tests show seven employees at the Colonel Robert L. Howard State Veterans Home in Pell City and three employees at the Floyd “Tut” Fann State Veterans Home in Huntsville have tested positive for the virus. There were no positive cases of the virus among residents at the two homes.
“The need for continued universal testing at the state veterans homes is critical to reducing the risk of spreading the virus,” ADVA commissioner Kent Davis said. “By continuing to test on a regular basis, we are in a better position to mitigate the spread of the virus in the homes if we can identify those asymptomatic carriers of the virus.”
The ADVA completed the first universal testing of all residents and employees at the veterans homes at the end of June. At that time, the tests showed no residents were positive for the virus.
“The homes continue to treat the pandemic as pervasive and a very high risk,” Davis said. “That is why we continue to use the same protective measures and will be doing so for the foreseeable future. Now is not the time to let our guard down. As Alabama has seen troubling numbers of new COVID-19 patients over the past few weeks, we need to be even more diligent.”
The state veterans homes, as long-term care facilities, have in place protocols for infection prevention and control (IPC). In response to COVID-19, the homes expanded IPC based on guidelines for prevention, detection and transmission of the virus. On March 12, the ADVA and the state veterans home care provider, Health Management Resources (HMR), implemented a restrictive visitation policy at the state’s four veterans homes and discontinued new admissions during the first week of April. In May, the homes began universal testing of all residents and employees.