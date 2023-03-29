The Macon County Coroner's Office has determined a cause of death in the missing case of a Jackson’s Gap resident.
Sunday marked three weeks since a woman went missing from Jackson’s Gap, and her family is b…
The Macon County Coroner's Office has determined a cause of death in the missing case of a Jackson’s Gap resident.
Sandrea Elaine Taylor, 34, died from a gunshot wound to the head, according to Coroner Hal Bentley, and said is based on an autopsy report from the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences.
The Jackson’s Gap Police Department announced an update into the investigation of her disappearance Wednesday, and said she was found deceased Monday in Macon County near a residence on County Road 43, according to a press release from the police department.
Taylor, a white female, was last seen in Jackson's Gap on Feb. 26 and per the press release, the body was transported to the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences in Montgomery for examination as to the cause of death.
Bentley said she had been discovered at the corner of Macon County Road 24 and 43 and was pronounced dead at the scene.
Although The Outlook has been reporting on Taylor’s disappearance since March 11, a release from the Jackson’s Gap Police Department stated it received a missing person’s report on Taylor on Friday, March 24.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Chief Jeremy Hamlet said the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) is conducting the investigation related to the death of the victim.
“Everything is still under investigation,” he said. “It's been us, the SBI and the county working together ever since we were notified, and I don't want to hinder anything in our investigation.”
Hamlet said he could not comment regarding Taylor’s official cause of death or whether persons of interest have been identified due to the incident remaining an ongoing investigation. The following agencies have assisted in the investigation: the Jacksons Gap Police Department, Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Department, 5th Judicial District Attorney’s Office and the State Bureau of Investigation.
Anyone with information can contact the Jacksons Gap Police Department at 256-825-8515, Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Department at 256-825-4264, Central Alabama Crime Stoppers at 334-215-STOP (7867), State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) or the Sheriff’s Department’s Secret Witness at 256-827-2035.
This is an ongoing investigation and this story will be updated as more information becomes available.
Sunday marked three weeks since a woman went missing from Jackson’s Gap, and her family is b…
William Marlow is a multimedia reporter for Tallapoosa Publishers, Inc. To reach William, email william.marlow@alexcityoutlook.com.
Multimedia Reporter
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
A few clouds. Low 53F. Winds light and variable.
A few clouds. Low 53F. Winds light and variable.
Cloudy. High near 80F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.