As of Monday evening, Russell Medical did not have any patients with confirmed cases of the coronavirus walk through its doors. As of 4:25 p.m. Monday, the Alabama Department of Public Health reported zero cases in Tallapoosa County.
However, Russell Medical has started testing and further restricted visitor access to its facilities.
As COVID-19 is continuing to spread, Tallapoosa County residents visited Russell Medical’s emergency department between Friday afternoon and Monday morning.
“We tested fewer than 10 over the weekend,” Russell Medical director marketing Susan Foy said Monday evening. “Those were from 200 who came through our emergency department over the weekend. We do not have the results back yet.”
As of 4:25 p.m. Monday, 29 cases had been reported across Alabama, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH). There were no confirmed cases of coronavirus in Tallapoosa County as of Monday afternoon. These numbers will be updated as they change at alexcityoutlook.com.
Foy said temporary screening procedures are in place as of Monday at three locations across the Russell Medical campus for patients entering the emergency department and at Total Healthcare and Urgent Care.
“We will be conducting pre-screening outside the emergency department under a canopy as you drive up to the emergency department,” Foy said. “There will be some pre-screening questions and checking of temperatures. As a precautionary measure in certain cases a patient will need to wear a mask.”
As of Monday Russell Medical is still following the guidelines it set out Friday to screen for COVID-19 by first ruling out flu, strep and RSV first but it could change.
“Things are changing day by day and even quicker,” Foy said.
Temporary visitor restrictions will apply to the emergency department and the hospital.
“No visitors will be allowed in the emergency department,” Foy said. “The only exception is for patients under the age of 18 where one parent or guardian will be allowed with the child.”
Foy said these new procedures and restrictions are to keep everyone safe.
“These temporary policies are for the safety of not only our patients but hospital staff as well,” Foy said. “There will be security at entrances to facilities to enforce the procedures.”
The visitor restrictions extend to those who work out at Total Fitness in Russell Medical’s Professional Building but not those in prescribed rehabilitation programs.
“Total Fitness is temporarily closed until further notice,” Foy said. “We will continue rehabilitation services for those in physical rehab, cardiac rehab and other rehabilitation programs.”
Russell Medical is looking ahead to new plans as things change.
“We do have a plan and it continues to evolve as things change,” Foy said. “We are constantly looking at if A happens what’s B?”
Foy reiterated the temporary restrictions are not a lockdown of the facility.
“We understand some patients need someone to bring them to the hospital; everyone else needs to stay home,” Foy said. “This is not a lockdown. We are doing this for the protection of all – the patients, visitors and our personnel.”