Funerals are meant to celebrate the departed and let those left behind know they have a support system as they grieve.
In the South, funerals can attract more people than weddings but the Alabama Department of Public Health has limited gatherings to 10 people. It is something that has become an issue for funerals, according to Radney Funeral Home owner Randy Anderson.
“It has been difficult,” Anderson said. “We are limited to 10 people or less and we have to abide by this. By the time you count the funeral director, which is required by law and minister, it only leaves eight people.”
Anderson said funeral directors have to be creative to comply with the emergency regulations but also allow families to grieve the loss of a loved one. He said visitations the day or evening before a funeral are not happening as often as before the coronavirus but he has come up with a way to still let them go on.
“We are keeping people in cars waiting,” Anderson said. “We bring them into the building, just a few at a time.”
Funeral services are very private now but through technology, funeral directors can stream services through Facebook Live or by adding a video of the service to a website for those unable to attend.
“We are trying to let everyone be a part of the service that we can,” Anderson said. “Funerals are as much for those living to know they have a support system as it is to celebrate the deceased. Funerals are for the living, not the dead.”
Anderson said many of the arrangements can be done without the family of the deceased visiting the funeral home.
“They can pick out caskets and other items online,” Anderson said.
Currently many funerals are graveside only allowing for more social distancing.
“We are spreading out more,” Anderson said. “We are letting some stay in their cars. We are complying with the social distancing rules.”
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said there are no known issues attending the funeral of someone with COVID-19.
“There is currently no known risk associated with being in the same room at a funeral or visitation service with the body of someone who died of COVID-19,” CDC guidance states. “People should consider not touching the body of someone who has died of COVID-19.”
Anderson said funeral directors were already using precautions in transporting the bodies of the deceased to the funeral homes. The procedures include a lot of care to make sure bodily fluids and other things do not come into contact with anyone.
“The facilities where we pick up the deceased have changed some of their procedures, but ours have pretty much been the same,” Anderson said. “We always take preventative measures and precautions because we are supposed to. We are taking extra precautions to protect ourselves.”
With the coronavirus crisis still evolving, Anderson said the best thing for those wanting to attend a funeral of a loved one is to exercise caution and social distancing. One suggestion is harder than others.
“If you are over 60, I would recommend not attending a funeral at this time,” Anderson said. “Things are just too dangerous. There are other ways you can let the family know you are thinking of them.”