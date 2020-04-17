Eva Middlebrooks and staff at the Tallapoosa County Revenue Commissioner’s office usually spend the month of April making final preparations for the annual delinquent property tax sale.
COVID-19 has delayed the measure and Middlebrooks has twice put off the sale but will hold it at 10 a.m. June 2.
“If the courthouse is still closed at that time, we will do it on the courthouse steps,” Middlebrooks said. “It’s going to happen, we can’t put it off any longer. We have to close out the year.”
Middlebrooks said in order for the notices to go out on time in October, the sale must happen.
“We have to settle our books with the state by July 15,” Middlebrooks said. “We can’t start the abstract for next year until it is done. We have got to get the tax sale done.”
Middlebrooks said a lot of people wait until their income tax refunds are deposited before taking care of past due taxes and hopes it is the case this time too.
“I hope everyone who is late will use their stimulus checks to take care of the delinquent taxes,” Middlebrooks said.
Middlebrooks said despite the Tallapoosa County Courthouse being closed, her office staff is making extra efforts to reach those who have yet to pay their property taxes.
“We normally leave a notice on doors,” Middlebrooks said. “We can’t do that this time so we have been calling a lot of people but we don’t want to hound them either. We just want to make sure they are getting the word their property is about to be sold because of delinquent taxes.”
Middlebrooks said for the property tax sale to happen, her office has to advertise the properties for sale in the newspaper. She said even after the advertisements start, property owners can remove their properties from the auction but at an additional cost.
“It’s an extra $60 per account when we advertise it,” Middlebrooks said. “With the tax refunds and stimulus checks coming in, we are trying to remind property owners they need to pay their taxes or the property will be sold.”
Middlebrooks said several property owners have taken care of their past due taxes in the past few weeks.
“We have even met them in the parking lot of the courthouse if they had cash,” Middlebrooks said.
Even if properties are sold at the auction in June, property owners can redeem or get their properties by paying the sale price plus interest and any new property taxes before three years expires.
The sale was scheduled to happen in May, but now the advertising of the properties will begin either April 29 or May 1.
As of Thursday, Middlebrooks said 251 accounts owing a total of $1.6 million in property taxes are still delinquent. In February, her office mailed out notices to 925 delinquent accounts trying to collect $1.9 million.
This year the Tallapoosa County Revenue Commissioner’s office is expected to collect more than $24 million in ad valorem taxes for the State of Alabama, Tallapoosa County and local municipal governments, boards of education and authorities.
Despite what might happen with the COVID-19 crisis, the sale will go on.
“We can’t stop it from happening anymore,” Middlebrooks said.