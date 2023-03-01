Cornerstone First Global Methodist Church is new to Alexander City, but the church is already developing big plans for the area.
The church will host a groundbreaking at 10 a.m. Sunday to initiate construction of a new youth center, according to co-pastor Matthew Colburn.
“This new place is for them to have community, and to develop relationships with Christ and with one another,” he said.
Colburn said the church plans to construct the facility downtown near the church’s Green Street Campus.
“It's going to be on the same side as the Green Street Campus, across from the parking lot, at Jacob's Ladder,” he said. “We've got a little bit of a green space that's out there that we're going to build the new youth facility.”
He said inspiration for the project emerged following the church’s official formation in February, during which church leaders expressed a desire for a dedicated space for the church’s younger members. Colburn said the building will serve youth between seventh and twelfth grade.
“One of the sacrifices we had to make during the separation was the youth facility that we had through First United Methodist Church (which has always been located at the Trinity campus),” Colburn said. “So that's one of the things that was lost, but we didn't want to leave our youth without a new home.”
According to Colburn, the church’s board of trustees approved a blueprint design for the facility in February, which will include areas for both recreation and worship.
Cost estimates for the building are approximately $205,000, but the congregation is well on its way raising the funds.
“We've already got about a third of the money raised,” he said. “We're just relying upon the folks of our church to step up in this time and show how much we love our youth and how much we want to give them a space to effectively call their own.”
In addition to generosity, Colburn said he hopes to lead Alexander City’s newest congregation based around three tenants.
“I would like for us to be disciples, making disciples, exiles who are on mission and becoming redeemed, Grace-filled, love-imbued people and who are actively pursuing the glory of God and the good of his people.”
