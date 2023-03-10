Authorities now know the identity of a Coosa County School District student who died in a fatal shooting Tuesday.
Talladega County coroner Shaddix Murphy said he pronounced 16-year-old Dallas Johnson deceased at approximately 3:58 p.m. Tuesday after arriving on the scene of a shooting at Willowood Street in Sylacauga.
According to a press release from the Sylacauga Police Department, SPD officers initially responded to reports of gunshots in the Drew Court Housing Complex. When officers arrived, they found a black male victim lying in the roadway. The victim was suffering from gunshot wounds.
Murphy attributed a gunshot wound as Johnson’s cause of death and said Johnson’s body has been transported to the Alabama Department of Forensic Science in Montgomery for autopsy. Johnson was a resident of Goodwater, according to Murphy. He was a student at Central Coosa High School.
Coosa County School District superintendent David Stover described Johnson’s death as a tragedy and extended condolences to his family.
“We've been doing a lot of talking with the family. Our hearts go out to them,” Stover said. “Any loss of life is never good.”
He described Johnson's passing as especially heartbreaking given the school district’s close-knit community.
“We have a unique situation compared to a lot of schools,” he said. “We're a small school, and we have that opportunity to meet every kid, even as a superintendent, which is not common. I know just about all the kids in my school.
Mental health resources have been readily available to students in the days since the incident, including counselors, according to Stover. Several school bus drivers who also serve as pastors spent time with students as well.
“We had pastors from the community, and spent the last couple of days working with our students through counseling,” Stover said. “We have partnerships with Altapointe, who work directly with all our counselors, not just in this instance, but in any instance students need. We make sure that they have those avenues in the school itself.”
Additionally, he said the school district’s school resource officers provided an emergency response team, and the school system is constantly investing in additional security measures.
“Of course, we're more vigilant. I've been spending the last couple days at the school, but we're constantly upping security for the schools. That's something we're progressing through all the time,” Stover said.
The fatal shooting is an active investigation, according to the Sylacauga Police Department.
According to an SPD press release, some misinformation was spread as to this incident being an active shooter near the school property on Main Avenue.
“This was not the case at all,” the release stated. “SPD notified school administrators as to the incident because buses were in the area at the same time the incident occurred. At no time was there a threat to any Sylacauga School System student, spectators or school personnel. School officials suspended the after-school activities for precautionary reasons.”
The Sylacauga Police Department asks if anyone has information about this or any other crime to call the tip line at 256-249-4716 or the department at 256-267-0090. You can also call Central Alabama CrimeStoppers at 334-215-STOP (7867). CrimeStoppers is offering a $1,000 reward for information related to this investigation.