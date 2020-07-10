Tallapoosa and Coosa counties will get relief from the federal government for April's storms.
President Donald Trump declared a major disaster exists in the state of Alabama and ordered federal assistance to supplement state, tribal and local recovery efforts in the areas affected by severe storms, straight-line winds and tornadoes April 19, according to a press release from The White House.
Federal funding is available to state, tribal and eligible local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations on a cost-sharing basis for emergency work and the repair or replacement of facilities damaged April 19 in Coosa and Tallapoosa counties along with Barbour, Chilton, Coffee, Covington, Crenshaw, Dale, Henry and Pike counties.
Federal funding is also available on a cost-sharing basis for hazard mitigation measures statewide.
The storm left much of Alexander City without power and with damaged areas across the county. The total alone for uninsured losses by local governments in Tallapoosa County was more than $1.3 million. To help fund those losses, county and city officials along with other Alabama counties sought financial assistance from Federal Emergency Management Agency. The total across Tallapoosa, Chilton, Coosa, Butler, Crenshaw and Barbour counties in Alabama needed to total $7.6 million to get this disaster declaration.