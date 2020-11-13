The Coosa County School System is suspending face-to-face teaching until Nov. 30 due to a positive case among one of it cafeteria workers, school board superintendent Andi Wilson said.
“We’ve had a positive case in our cafeteria which has caused exposure to all of our cafeteria workers,” Wilson said. “Currently all of our cafeteria workers are in quarantine.”
As a result, the free and reduced lunch program has also been suspended until Nov. 30, Wilson said.
Ordinarily parents whose children are eligible come by to pick up a week’s worth of meals every Wednesday. With the cafeteria shutting down, Wednesday Nov. 11 was the day to pick up meals until after the Thanksgiving holidays.
Some families are still receiving additional assistance from the food stamp program due to loss of power from Tropical Storm Zeta, Wilson said, which she hopes will help alleviate the burden.
Concerned parents can also contact the school and the school will be able to connect them with further resources, Wilson said.
Coosa County School System, which is composed of Central Elementary School and Central Coosa High School, announced its temporary closure of brick-and-mortar classes Friday morning on its Facebook page.
The school system has also suspended its basketball practices and games due to a positive COVID-19 case on the basketball team.
“At this time, we are unsure if it’s related,” Wilson said.
In the meantime, both students and teachers will switch to virtual learning. The school district has warned parents teachers’ home internet connectivity may not be as fast as the school’s.
“Usually we request (teachers) come to the school building but because of the situation we just want to make sure everyone is in a quarantine mode,” Wilson said. “It’s not going to be easy for everyone but we have made parents aware and so the teachers will be doing what they know they need to do.”
So far, none of the other students nor staff have tested positive for the virus but this is always subject to change, Wilson said.
“We are as susceptible to catching the virus as anyone else so we’ve taken every precaution possible,” she said. “It’s going to be important that parents closely monitor their children and any sign of sniffles should (warrant) an exam from the doctor. That’s the only way we are going to keep a handle on staying safe.”
Alexander City Schools will also switch to remote learning Monday, school superintendent Dr. Keith Lankford said Wednesday. Tallapoosa County Schools remain open for face-to-face learning.