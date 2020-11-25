Thirteen new COVID-19 cases were reported in Coosa County on Tuesday, the highest number in a single day, and 10 cases reported Wednesday, according to data from the Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH).
This brings the total cumulative case count to 337 cases since March, 125 of which are probable while the rest are confirmed. In the last two weeks, there have been 76 new positive cases.
Coosa County is currently averaging five new cases per day, an all-time high for the county of about 11,000 residents, according to Census data. Averages represent a 14-day moving average.
Tallapoosa County reported 230 new cases in the past 14 days, bringing its total cumulative cases to 1,733 including 422 probable and 1,311 confirmed. The county is currently averaging 16 new cases per day.
Elmore County reported 492 new cases in the past 14 days, bringing its total cumulative cases to 4,007 including 577 probable and 3,430 confirmed. The county is currently averaging 35 new cases per day. New cases are at an all-time high for both Elmore and Tallapoosa counties.
Statewide, the total number of COVID-19 cases in Alabama is 239,318, including 39,692 probable and 199,626 confirmed. Over 31,000 were added in the past 14 days.
As of Tuesday, Alabama currently has 1,428 COVID-19 hospitalizations, which have been on the rise since September. Hospitalizations have yet to surpass their previous peak of 1,613 on Aug. 6.
There have been 3,207 confirmed COVID-19 deaths in Alabama since March, plus another 325 probable COVID-19 deaths. Statewide, there have been 161,946 presumed recoveries.